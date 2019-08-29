Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Holder Bank Of Montreal Has Lowered Stake; Truett Hurst Cl A (THST) Shareholder North Star Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding by $402,998

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Truett Hurst Inc Cl A (THST) by 31.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 402,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% . The institutional investor held 881,273 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Truett Hurst Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97 million market cap company. It closed at $1.3 lastly. It is down 18.38% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500.

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 20.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 66,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 253,134 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46 million, down from 319,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $52.76. About 990,740 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 06/03/2018 – VMware: Metrics Decline, Says Maxim, and Then There’s Dell — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Maxim’s Digital Class D Speaker Amplifiers Deliver the Highest Efficiency in a Compact, Cost-Effective Plug-and-Play Solution; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC – COMPANY’S 90-DAY BACKLOG AT BEGINNING OF JUNE 2018 QUARTER WAS $436 MLN; 06/03/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MAXIM RASIES TARGET PRICE TO $134 FROM $123; 23/05/2018 – Maxim’s Compact Synchronous Buck Converters Provide Industry’s Lowest EMI Performance for Automotive Infotainment and ADAS Appl; 02/04/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Announces Strategic Promotion in Biotechnology Research; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED 3Q NET REV. $649M, EST. $640.5M; 19/03/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC SLS.O : MAXIM GROUP RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 30/04/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior Biotechnology Analyst; 29/03/2018 – Reed’s Group Breakfast Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 3

More notable recent Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MXIM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Maxim’s (MXIM) Solutions to Enhance MediaTek’s IVI Platform – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Will Pay A 0.9% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Capital Gru Limited owns 5,225 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Howe & Rusling reported 0% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Jane Street Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). 37,564 are held by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Asset Mgmt One Ltd invested in 242,527 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 7,729 shares. Stevens Mgmt LP owns 0.02% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 6,756 shares. Td Asset Management accumulated 503,173 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fil reported 3.51 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Hanson Mcclain accumulated 2,034 shares or 0% of the stock. Eqis Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% or 7,614 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Fincl Limited Co holds 0.05% or 536 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gp reported 5,153 shares stake. 14,400 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $116.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 34,513 shares to 146,536 shares, valued at $5.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 63,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 563,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG).

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 19,283 shares to 133,739 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in B&G Foods Inc Class A (NYSE:BGS) by 33,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,304 shares, and has risen its stake in Powershares Qqq Tr.