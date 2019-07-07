Maxim Integrated Prods (LMT) Holding Lifted by Willis Investment Counsel; Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Increased Its Stake in Pembina Pipeline (PBA) by $373,464

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 10,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,126 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26 million, up from 132,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.59. About 365,431 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – ABOUT $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – EFFECTIVE JAN 1, CO’S OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE ORGANIZED BY 3 DIVISIONS: PIPELINES, FACILITIES AND MARKETING & NEW VENTURES; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS; 26/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Closing of C$700 M Public Note Offering; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP PPL.TO – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $0.59; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Changes to Reporting Segments

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods (LMT) by 168.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 85,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,100 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24M, up from 50,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $369.92. About 700,091 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MUST FIX PROBLEM, WILSON TELLS SENATE CMTE; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED SEES DELIVERING 16 TO 19 F-16 FIGHTERS TO BAHRAIN; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Awarded Contract to Train Special Operations Airmen; 29/04/2018 – LMT: # Libya_now The cargo plane, which landed on Sunday in the vicinity of the sparkling field, was hit by a technical error minutes before it took off. It is likely that the crash occurred during the flight, which caused it to fall; 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS – IS AWARDED FRIGATE SYSTEMS UPGRADE PROJECT AS SUBCONTRACTOR FOR LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA ON ROYAL NEW ZEALAND NAVY’S ANZAC FRIGATES; 27/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $828.7 Million U.S. Army Contract; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Too soon to know tariffs’ impact, but supply base ‘critically important’; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED EXPECTS TO DELIVER 650 OF ITS F-35 FIGHTERS BY 2020; 17/04/2018 – ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW WEAPONS EXPORT POLICY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY – INDUSTRY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain Inc accumulated 609 shares. Pure Financial Advisors owns 0.15% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,675 shares. Gradient Limited Liability Corp reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 3,598 shares. Orrstown Fincl reported 0.94% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Horseman Cap Ltd accumulated 4,200 shares. Franklin Resources Inc has 0.11% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 681,931 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc invested in 0.21% or 20,009 shares. Rothschild Cap Prtnrs Llc holds 2.42% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 14,458 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.48% or 325,909 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.38% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Thornburg Inv Mngmt accumulated 0% or 1,013 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 11,284 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 49,991 were accumulated by Comerica Bancshares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc holds 0.01% or 3,014 shares in its portfolio.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 5,600 shares to 130,500 shares, valued at $24.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GIS) by 78,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,700 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Construction (NYSE:SO).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. $2.00M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was sold by Ambrose Richard F. Shares for $2.30M were sold by Evans Michele A on Thursday, February 7.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53 million and $160.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 5,530 shares to 85,125 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.