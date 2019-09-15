Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) Stock Declined While Oaktop Capital Management Ii LP Has Upped Stake by $590,000; Valero Energy New Com (VLO) Holding Held by Palladium Partners Llc

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The hedge fund held 727,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51 million, up from 717,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Pro Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $59.59. About 1.27M shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED 3Q NET REV. $649M, EST. $640.5M; 18/04/2018 – Tecogen at Group Dinner Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 14/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Maxim’s Ultra-Small Step-Down Converters Deliver the Industry’s Lowest Quiescent Current and Highest Peak Efficiency for Always; 20/03/2018 – Gil Sharon-Maxim Group Stockbroker-Discloses Customer Disputes-Cleveland, OH; 03/04/2018 – Maxim’s Low-Power Microcontrollers Extend Battery Life for Wearables and Other Compact Devices; 21/03/2018 – Maxim’s Himalaya uSLlC Solution, the Industry’s Smallest Power Modules, Revolutionizes Design for Highly Space-Constrained Applications; 21/03/2018 – Maxim’s Himalaya uSLIC Solution, the Industry’s Smallest Power Modules, Revolutionizes Design for Highly Space-Constrained Appl; 06/04/2018 – RUMBLEON INC RMBL.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $7; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – AS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED, MAXIM INTENDS TO RESUME OPERATIONS OF MILNER IN MID-2018

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (VLO) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 17,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 153,896 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.18M, up from 136,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $85.53. About 4.32M shares traded or 36.27% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Texas City begins gasoline unit work while fixing alky unit; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION HITS VALERO REFINERY IN TEXAS CITY; 25/04/2018 – VALERO SUNRAY TEXAS MCKEE REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 01/05/2018 – Valero Reports Tripped Compressor at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – CONTINUES TO TARGET TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 21/03/2018 – VALERO MERAUX LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROCRACKER; 26/04/2018 – Valero Targets 2018 Total Payout Ratio of 40%-50% of Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 19/04/2018 – UNITS AT VALERO QUEBEC REFINERY WERE SHUT ON APRIL 10 AND COULD BE DOWN UNTIL EARLY JUNE – llR; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES 2018 RIN COSTS $500M-$600M; $200M BELOW PRIOR EST

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp, which manages about $426.23 million and $465.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 241,843 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $169.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold MXIM shares while 152 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 244.66 million shares or 2.41% less from 250.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 26,322 shares. 227,402 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Hldgs Incorporated. Navellier And Associate Inc invested in 0.32% or 34,743 shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.06% stake. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Moreover, Whittier Tru has 0% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 1,975 shares. 3,533 are owned by Wetherby Asset Management. 1.06 million are held by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.09% stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.05% or 10,883 shares. Cibc World Corporation has invested 0.04% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Andra Ap reported 83,700 shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 10,807 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,341 shares to 68,606 shares, valued at $12.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N V (NYSE:LYB) by 4,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,786 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd U.

