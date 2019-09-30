Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) Stake Has Increased by Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp; As Cambrex (CBM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Cambiar Investors Lowered Holding

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Cambrex Corp (CBM) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 7,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.69% . The institutional investor held 56,750 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66M, down from 63,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Cambrex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $59.6. About 249,206 shares traded. Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has declined 28.61% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CBM News: 09/03/2018 Cambrex Short-Interest Ratio Rises 132% to 14 Days; 17/04/2018 – Cambrex Invests in New Continuous Flow Technology at its High Point, NC Facility; 19/04/2018 – Cambrex Corporation to Provide Additional Information Regarding its Environmental, Social and Governance Practices; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP – 2018 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q Rev $141.1M; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP CBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.90, REV VIEW $535.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB VICOR.ST – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF MANUFACTURING PROCESS TECHNOLOGY AND ADHERENT IMMATERIAL PROPERTY RIGHTS FROM CAMBREX CORPORATION; 15/05/2018 – Cambrex Completes Pilot Plant Expansion at its High Point, NC Facility; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q EPS 72c

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The hedge fund held 727,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51 million, up from 717,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Pro Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $57.77. About 408,558 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 21/03/2018 – Maxim’s Himalaya uSLIC Solution, the Industry’s Smallest Power Modules, Revolutionizes Design for Highly Space-Constrained Appl; 25/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC HMNY.O : MAXIM ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH BUY, TARGET PRICE $12 VS $16; 20/03/2018 – Gil Sharon-Maxim Group Stockbroker-Discloses Customer Disputes-Cleveland, OH; 07/03/2018 – Control4 Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Mar. 14-15; 07/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 14/05/2018 – Maxim’s Digital Class D Speaker Amplifiers Deliver the Highest Efficiency in a Compact, Cost-Effective Plug-and-Play Solution; 14/03/2018 – Control4 at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – CHOSEN NOT TO REMEDIATE AND RECLAIM ENTIRE MILNER SITE AT THIS TIME; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior TMT Analyst; 25/05/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $71

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold CBM shares while 62 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 31.43 million shares or 2.74% less from 32.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 191 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 180,545 shares. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Parkside Comml Bank & Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc holds 3,400 shares. The Minnesota-based Summit Creek Lc has invested 1.79% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Raymond James Assoc reported 4,467 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 5,184 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,752 shares. Everence Cap Incorporated holds 0.04% or 5,105 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 106,550 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 4,520 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 21 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 104,924 shares.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $3.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH) by 38,363 shares to 159,276 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 83,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold MXIM shares while 152 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 244.66 million shares or 2.41% less from 250.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 42,096 shares. Pggm Invests invested in 0.03% or 95,320 shares. Proshare Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 205,645 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 162,832 shares. Gideon Advsrs Inc holds 0.22% or 10,780 shares in its portfolio. 32,882 are held by Comm Natl Bank. Hallmark Cap Mngmt reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Huntington Bank owns 81 shares. Oaktop Ii Lp stated it has 727,375 shares. Hrt Ltd holds 14,210 shares. Davidson Investment Advisors stated it has 1.18% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Rampart Invest Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Cadence Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% or 9,652 shares. Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv holds 0% or 6,900 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

