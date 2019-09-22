Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) Shareholder Oaktop Capital Management Ii LP Has Increased Its Position by $590,000 as Stock Price Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, West Coast Financial Cut by $744,667 Its Stake

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 45.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 5,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,770 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $907,000, down from 12,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com)

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The hedge fund held 727,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51 million, up from 717,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Pro Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.95. About 3.18M shares traded or 87.49% up from the average. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 30/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 30/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Jun. 6; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : MAXIM SAYS CO AMONG TOP RESTAURANT PICKS; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM EXPECT FY19 TO BE A DOWN YEAR GIVEN SMARTPHONE MARKET NOW IN DECLINE; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 20/03/2018 – Amadou (Andrew) Bah-Former Maxim Securities Group Broker Barred From Industry-Cleveland, OH; 22/04/2018 – DJ Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MXIM); 07/03/2018 – Virtusa at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q Adj EPS 67c-Adj EPS 73c; 14/05/2018 – Maxim’s Digital Class D Speaker Amplifiers Deliver the Highest Efficiency in a Compact, Cost-Effective Plug-and-Play Solution

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold MXIM shares while 152 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 244.66 million shares or 2.41% less from 250.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3.87 million are owned by Northern. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 258,599 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Coldstream Cap Management accumulated 17,460 shares. Us Bank De owns 225,197 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company stated it has 828 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 1,295 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Lc invested in 27,111 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Zacks Inv Management reported 104,608 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Macquarie Grp Inc has 0% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 9,000 shares. Renaissance Ltd stated it has 427,529 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 0.01% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 48,179 shares. Old National Fincl Bank In reported 53,480 shares stake.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp, which manages about $426.23M and $465.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 241,843 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $169.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gru has 6.59M shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 89,056 shares for 3.33% of their portfolio. 4,000 were reported by R G Niederhoffer Capital Management. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 50,707 shares. Whale Rock Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.24% or 976,342 shares in its portfolio. Horrell holds 0.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2,510 shares. Scharf Invs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 7.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 153,888 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt accumulated 20,075 shares. Wesbanco Bank Inc reported 2.15% stake. National Bank Of Stockton invested 1.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,145 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc New York owns 216,638 shares. Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership reported 457,925 shares stake. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 100,475 shares or 2.39% of all its holdings.

