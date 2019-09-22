Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) Holder Oaktop Capital Management Ii LP Has Raised Stake; Aes Com (AES) Holder Dorsey Wright & Associates Trimmed Holding by $1.92 Million as Shares Declined

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The hedge fund held 727,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51M, up from 717,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Pro Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.95. About 2.08M shares traded or 22.54% up from the average. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q EPS 62c-EPS 68c; 20/03/2018 – Gil Sharon-Maxim Group Stockbroker-Discloses Customer Disputes-Cleveland, OH; 25/04/2018 – Payment Data Systems Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 14/03/2018 – Control4 at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 03/04/2018 – Maxim’s Low-Power Microcontrollers Extend Battery Life for Wearables and Other Compact Devices; 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 67C TO 73C, EST. 70C; 22/05/2018 – M. BRUCE CHERNOFF BUYS SHRS OF MAXIM POWER; 06/03/2018 – VMware: Metrics Decline, Says Maxim, and Then There’s Dell — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q EPS 68c

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Aes Corp Com (AES) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 119,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 126,283 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12M, down from 246,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Aes Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 7.42 million shares traded or 51.01% up from the average. The AS Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP – DROP NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA AES RESULTED IN A 69% DECREASE IN EQUITY ACCOUNTED PROFITS RECORDED; 20/03/2018 – Dayton Power and Light Encourages Customers to Plan Ahead During Severe Weather Awareness Week; 14/05/2018 – IPL Accelerates Toward a Cleaner Energy Future with Completion of Eagle Valley Natural Gas Plant; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS CUT WORKFORCE BY 12%; 20/03/2018 – AES PLEASED S&P RAISED RATING ON ACCELERATED DEBT REDUCTION; 22/03/2018 – Aldevron Selects AES, Begins Construction of Cleanrooms in $30 Million GMP Plasmid Facility; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB-‘ Rtgs On AES Andres; Outlook Still Stable; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD CILJ.J – NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA CONTINUED TO DROP IN PERIOD UNDER REVIEW IN AES; 24/04/2018 – AES Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP – MAJORITY OF AES WERE MILD AND TRANSIENT, AND NONE LED TO PK STUDY DISCONTINUATION

Analysts await The AS Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $252.25 million for 10.59 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The AS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold AES shares while 147 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 606.15 million shares or 0.80% more from 601.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 37,984 shares. Symons Cap Mgmt owns 592,565 shares for 4.13% of their portfolio. Markston Interest Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in The AS Corporation (NYSE:AES). Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 236,507 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The AS Corporation (NYSE:AES). Eaton Vance Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 222,123 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.04% or 22,749 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 1.20M shares. The Alberta – Canada-based Alberta Invest Management has invested 0% in The AS Corporation (NYSE:AES). Schroder Management Grp reported 0.02% stake. Gulf Interest Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 148,198 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has 4,500 shares. Matarin Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.14% in The AS Corporation (NYSE:AES). Colony Group Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in The AS Corporation (NYSE:AES).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp, which manages about $426.23M and $465.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 241,843 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $169.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold MXIM shares while 152 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 244.66 million shares or 2.41% less from 250.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakworth accumulated 1,119 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 15,915 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Fund Mgmt has 0% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 7,014 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 6,585 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Inc has 0.01% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com holds 13,636 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.06% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Sun Life Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 221 shares. 22,026 are owned by Trexquant Inv L P. First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc reported 26,322 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 1.06M shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.05% or 10,883 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 127,107 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 687,618 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.14% or 83,700 shares.