Maxar Technologies (MAXR) to pay $0.01 on Sep 30, 2019; Wexford Capital LP Has Upped Synopsys (SNPS) Position

Wexford Capital Lp increased Synopsys Inc (SNPS) stake by 1621.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wexford Capital Lp acquired 62,544 shares as Synopsys Inc (SNPS)’s stock rose 10.55%. The Wexford Capital Lp holds 66,400 shares with $7.65M value, up from 3,856 last quarter. Synopsys Inc now has $19.33B valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $128.98. About 871,639 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Accelerates Development of Renesas R-Car V3H SoC that Achieves Cutting-edge Computer Vision; 25/04/2018 – Security in DevOps Is Lagging Despite Advantages and Opportunities, According to New Study by 451 Research and Synopsys; 22/04/2018 – DJ Synopsys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNPS); 12/03/2018 – Latest RSoft Product Updates Include Powerful New Design Features for Photonic Integrated Circuits and Silicon Photonics; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BUYBACK PACT WITH WELLS FARGO; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Acquires Silicon and Beyond Private Limited to Expand High-Speed SerDes IP Portfolio; 15/05/2018 – Synopsys Report Finds Majority of Software Plagued by Known Vulnerabilities and License Conflicts as Open Source Adoption Soars; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision Systems; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Adj EPS $3.76-Adj EPS $3.83

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) is expected to pay $0.01 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:MAXR) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.01 dividend. Maxar Technologies Inc’s current price of $6.32 translates into 0.16% yield. Maxar Technologies Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.32. About 1.90M shares traded. Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has declined 85.78% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MAXR News: 14/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies Shareholders Voted in Favor the Election of All Director Nominees; 09/05/2018 – MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.47; 09/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies Reaffirms Full Year 2018 Guidance for Revenue, EBITDA and Cash Flow From Ops; 09/05/2018 – MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $300 MLN TO $400 MLN; 09/05/2018 – MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD – SEES 2018 REVENUE DECLINE OF 2% TO 4%; 09/05/2018 – MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES 1Q REV. $557.7M, EST. $523.6M; 09/05/2018 – MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD – CO HAD TOTAL FUNDED ORDER BACKLOG OF $3.3 BILLION AS AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $3.3 BILLION AS AT DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Investments Buys 3.5% of Maxar Technologies; 09/05/2018 – MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.47; 09/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies: Total Funded Order Backlog $3.3 Billion as of March 31

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $376.65 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ativo Mngmt Lc reported 12,611 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.11% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 69,694 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Com accumulated 0.03% or 2,753 shares. Qs Limited Liability holds 0% or 3,464 shares. Sun Life Fincl holds 254 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Bancshares The invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.02% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Gam Holdings Ag has 2,967 shares. Moreover, Optimum Advsr has 0.16% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 223,121 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.57 million shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon holds 1.03M shares. Oak Associate Ltd Oh accumulated 164,997 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

