Maxar Technologies (MAXR) to pay $0.01 on Sep 30, 2019; Spectrasite Has 0.33 Sentiment

Spectrasite Inc (SSI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.39, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 6 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 18 trimmed and sold stock positions in Spectrasite Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 8.49 million shares, down from 9.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Spectrasite Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 13 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) is expected to pay $0.01 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:MAXR) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.01 dividend. Maxar Technologies Inc’s current price of $6.59 translates into 0.15% yield. Maxar Technologies Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 6.13% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $6.59. About 1.04 million shares traded. Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has declined 85.78% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MAXR News: 09/05/2018 – MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $4.65 TO $4.85; 09/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies Sees 2018 Revenue Decline of 2% to 4%; 09/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $187.4 Million; 09/04/2018 – Israel Aerospace mulls launching satellite after Spacecom snub; 09/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies Sees 2018 EPS $4.65-EPS $4.85; 10/04/2018 – Maxar Technologies’ Radiant Solutions Voted Top Workplace for the Second Consecutive Year; 14/03/2018 – MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES’ DIGITALGLOBE SELECTS SPACEX TO LAUNCH NEXT-; 09/05/2018 – MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.47; 09/05/2018 – MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD MAXR.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.61, REV VIEW $2.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD – CO HAD TOTAL FUNDED ORDER BACKLOG OF $3.3 BILLION AS AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $3.3 BILLION AS AT DEC 31, 2017

Another recent and important Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “New Eutelsat broadcast satellite nears launch – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $392.74 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

More notable recent Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stage Stores, Inc. (SSI) CEO Michael Glazer on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Stage Stores (SSI) Reports Q2 Loss of $0.83; Comps Rise 1.8% – StreetInsider.com” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stage Stores, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

The stock decreased 7.68% or $0.0599 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7201. About 189,615 shares traded or 172.99% up from the average. Stage Stores, Inc. (SSI) has declined 65.89% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.89% the S&P500. Some Historical SSI News: 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER POSITIVE COMPARABLE SALES AND EPS IMPROVEMENT; 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores Sees FY18 Sales $1.6B-$1.64B; 24/05/2018 – STAGE STORES INC SSI.N – COMPANY NOW PLANS FOLLOWING FOR FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $35 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Stage Stores Now Sees Closing Additional 30-35 Department Stores in FY18 Vs Closing 25-30; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES INC – SEES FY18 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores 4Q EPS 19c; 24/05/2018 – Stage Stores Raises FY18 Capital Expenditures View to $30M-$35M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stage Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSI); 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES INC – EXPECTS COMPARABLE SALES OF FLAT TO AN INCREASE OF 2.0% IN FY18; 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores Sees FY18 Tax Rate of 0%, Which Will Negatively Affect FY18 EPS by 36c-52c Within Comparable Sales and EBIT Guidance Ranges

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $21.76 million. The Company’s merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website and send program.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Stage Stores, Inc. for 2.38 million shares. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owns 71,604 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Spark Investment Management Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 123,100 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 18,541 shares.