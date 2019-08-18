Maxar Technologies (MAXR) to pay $0.01 on Sep 30, 2019; SINTANA ENERGY ORDINARY SHARES (ZDEXF) Sellers Increased By 6010.53% Their Shorts

SINTANA ENERGY INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ZDEXF) had an increase of 6010.53% in short interest. ZDEXF’s SI was 116,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6010.53% from 1,900 shares previously. With 82,200 avg volume, 1 days are for SINTANA ENERGY INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ZDEXF)’s short sellers to cover ZDEXF’s short positions. The stock increased 6.44% or $0.0047 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0777. About 20,000 shares traded. Sintana Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDEXF) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) is expected to pay $0.01 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:MAXR) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.01 dividend. Maxar Technologies Inc’s current price of $6.32 translates into 0.16% yield. Maxar Technologies Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.32. About 1.89 million shares traded. Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has declined 85.78% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MAXR News: 16/03/2018 – Maxar Technologies Demonstrates the Power of Its Four Industry-Leading Brands at SATELLITE 2018; 09/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 29/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies’ DigitalGlobe Releases GBDX Notebooks Commercially, Further Accelerating Machine Learning Innovation; 09/05/2018 – MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES 1Q REV. $557.7M, EST. $523.6M; 09/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies Reaffirms Full Year 2018 Guidance for Revenue, EBITDA and Cash Flow From Ops; 03/04/2018 – Maxar Technologies’ SSL Selected by NASA JPL as Provider of Critical Capabilities for Europa Flyby Mission; 06/03/2018 – Commercial satellite built by Maxar Technologies’ SSL successfully begins on orbit operations, demonstrating leadership in new space economy; 09/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies 1Q Net $31M; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 09/05/2018 – MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $4.65 TO $4.85

Sintana Energy Inc. engages in the crude oil and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia. The company has market cap of $9.41 million. It holds primary private participation interests of 100% conventional and 30% unconventional interests in the Valle Medio Magdalena 37 block covering 43,158 acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin; and 15% carried – conventional and unconventional interest in the VMM-4 block covering 154,909 acres located on the eastern edge of the Middle Magdalena Basin. It currently has negative earnings.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $376.65 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

