Maxar Technologies (MAXR) to pay $0.01 on Sep 30, 2019; Quad Has 1.32 Sentiment

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) is expected to pay $0.01 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:MAXR) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.01 dividend. Maxar Technologies Inc's current price of $6.62 translates into 0.15% yield. Maxar Technologies Inc's dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 9.07% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $6.62. About 1.54M shares traded. Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has declined 85.78% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.78% the S&P500.

Quad (QUAD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 74 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 56 reduced and sold their stakes in Quad. The investment managers in our database now possess: 29.33 million shares, up from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Quad in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 38 Increased: 49 New Position: 25.

More news for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “New Eutelsat broadcast satellite nears launch – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s article titled: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DNKEY, W, MKL and MAXR – GlobeNewswire” and published on March 05, 2019 is yet another important article.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $394.53 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

The stock decreased 5.51% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $9.78. About 551,619 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides print and other media services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $504.03 million. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.