Maxar Technologies (MAXR) to pay $0.01 on Sep 30, 2019; Deere & Co (DE) Has 0.93 Sentiment

Deere & Co (DE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 356 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 381 decreased and sold their stakes in Deere & Co. The active investment managers in our database reported: 210.20 million shares, down from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Deere & Co in top ten holdings decreased from 23 to 20 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 53 Reduced: 328 Increased: 257 New Position: 99.

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) is expected to pay $0.01 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:MAXR) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.01 dividend. Maxar Technologies Inc’s current price of $6.31 translates into 0.16% yield. Maxar Technologies Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $6.31. About 1.28 million shares traded. Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has declined 85.78% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MAXR News: 16/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies Selected by Forbes as a Top Workplace in America; 09/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies 1Q EPS 55c; 09/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies: Total Funded Order Backlog $3.3 Billion as of March 31; 09/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 29/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies’ DigitalGlobe Releases GBDX Notebooks Commercially, Further Accelerating Machine Learning Innovation; 16/03/2018 – Maxar Technologies Demonstrates the Power of Its Four Industry-Leading Brands at SATELLITE 2018; 14/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies Announces Voting Results from its Annual Shareholder Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies Sees 2018 EPS $4.65-EPS $4.85; 10/04/2018 – Maxar Technologies’ Radiant Solutions Voted Top Workplace for the Second Consecutive Year; 09/05/2018 – MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD – SEES 2018 REVENUE DECLINE OF 2% TO 4%

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $376.06 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

More news for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “New Eutelsat broadcast satellite nears launch – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s article titled: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DNKEY, W, MKL and MAXR – GlobeNewswire” and published on March 05, 2019 is yet another important article.

First Trust Bank Ltd. holds 12.28% of its portfolio in Deere & Company for 27,300 shares. Fourpoints Investment Managers S.A.S. owns 20,150 shares or 10.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Firefly Value Partners Lp has 8.71% invested in the company for 516,475 shares. The -based Marshfield Associates has invested 6.69% in the stock. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, a California-based fund reported 28,151 shares.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deere Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deere PT lowered at Deutsche Bank – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pioneer Energy de-listed by NYSE, to start trading on OTCQX – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How An Agribusiness ETF Is Dealing With The Trade War – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Friday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.