Maxar Technologies (MAXR) to pay $0.01 on Sep 30, 2019; Contrarian Capital Management Has Boosted Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) is expected to pay $0.01 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:MAXR) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.01 dividend. Maxar Technologies Inc’s current price of $7.28 translates into 0.14% yield. Maxar Technologies Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.82% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.28. About 2.40 million shares traded or 43.19% up from the average. Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has declined 85.78% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MAXR News: 10/04/2018 – Maxar Technologies’ Radiant Solutions Voted Top Workplace for the Second Consecutive Year; 14/03/2018 – MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES’ DIGITALGLOBE SELECTS SPACEX TO LAUNCH NEXT-; 14/03/2018 – Maxar Technologies’ DigitalGlobe Selects SpaceX to Launch its Next-generation WorldView Legion Satellites; 16/03/2018 – Maxar Technologies Demonstrates the Power of Its Four Industry-Leading Brands at SATELLITE 2018; 25/04/2018 – Maxar Technologies Applauds the Passage of H.R. 2809, the American Space Commerce Free Enterprise Act; 14/03/2018 – Maxar Technologies’ DigitalGlobe Selects SpaceX to Launch its Next-generation WorldView Legion Satellites; 09/05/2018 – MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD – QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.55; 09/05/2018 – MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES 1Q REV. $557.7M, EST. $523.6M; 14/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies Announces Voting Results from its Annual Shareholder Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies Sees 2018 Cash Flow From Ops $300M-$400M

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) stake by 6.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contrarian Capital Management Llc acquired 250,000 shares as Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR)’s stock rose 30.11%. The Contrarian Capital Management Llc holds 4.31M shares with $37.45 million value, up from 4.06M last quarter. Caesars Entmt Corp now has $7.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 9.36M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 44,742 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Company has 13,663 shares. Nokota Mgmt Lp has 1.07% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 4.05M shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 1.38 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 61,455 shares. Prudential stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And reported 445,000 shares. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company invested in 0.12% or 224,535 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York accumulated 1,479 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 763,143 shares. Destination Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). The Nevada-based Jabodon Pt has invested 3.6% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 32,977 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Liability invested in 0.13% or 110,000 shares.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 16, 2019 : CZR, BAC, T, HPQ, QQQ, V, SYY, AR, AABA, CMCSA, FEYE, QCOM – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CZR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caesars Entertainment tops EBITDAR expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Caesars Entertainment expands sports betting footprint – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Caesars has $13 highest and $9.5000 lowest target. $11.95’s average target is 6.79% above currents $11.19 stock price. Caesars had 5 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, May 1 with “Neutral”. Nomura downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $1200 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, March 20.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $433.87 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Another recent and important Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “New Eutelsat broadcast satellite nears launch – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019.