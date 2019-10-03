Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

As Communication Equipment businesses, Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) and Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxar Technologies Inc. 8 1.25 59.09M -23.01 0.00 Plantronics Inc. 33 0.43 31.19M -3.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Maxar Technologies Inc. and Plantronics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Maxar Technologies Inc. and Plantronics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxar Technologies Inc. 772,418,300.65% 0% 0% Plantronics Inc. 95,411,440.81% -20.6% -5%

Volatility and Risk

Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 0.59 beta, while its volatility is 41.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Plantronics Inc.’s 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

Maxar Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Plantronics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Plantronics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Maxar Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Maxar Technologies Inc. and Plantronics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxar Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Plantronics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 65.06% for Maxar Technologies Inc. with average target price of $12. Plantronics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $70.5 average target price and a 103.82% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Plantronics Inc. looks more robust than Maxar Technologies Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.8% of Maxar Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.1% of Plantronics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.8% of Maxar Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.5% are Plantronics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maxar Technologies Inc. -10.57% -7.07% 44.03% 31.43% -85.78% -38.46% Plantronics Inc. -2.02% 3.06% -24.88% 0.71% -44.18% 16.01%

For the past year Maxar Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Plantronics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Maxar Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Plantronics Inc.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a communications and information company, provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Communications, and Surveillance and Intelligence. The Communications segment offers solutions for the delivery of a range of services, including television and radio distribution, broadband Internet, and mobile communications. This segment supplies communication satellites, satellite payloads, satellite antenna subsystems, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communication satellite operators, communication satellite manufacturers, and government agencies. The Surveillance and Intelligence segment provides space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, imaging satellite ground systems, geospatial information services, and associated support services. It serves government and commercial customers, including space agencies, defense and civil departments, intelligence agencies, aerospace prime contractors, aviation authorities, imaging satellite services operators, oil and gas companies, etc. This segment also supplies robotic systems for the space and terrestrial markets. Maxar Technologies Ltd. also provides satellites and space systems and high resolution earth imagery and geospatial solutions. The company was formerly known as MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. and changed its name to Maxar Technologies Ltd. in October 2017. Maxar Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. Its primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals. The company designs its products for various markets and applications, such as offices and homes, contact centers, mobile phones and smartphones, tablets, computer and gaming, residential, and other specialty applications. Plantronics, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, retailers, wireless carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and telephony and other service providers. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.