Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Both Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) and Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxar Technologies Inc. 6 0.19 N/A -23.01 0.00 Impinj Inc. 25 5.74 N/A -1.30 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Maxar Technologies Inc. and Impinj Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Maxar Technologies Inc. and Impinj Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxar Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Impinj Inc. 0.00% -28% -18.5%

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Maxar Technologies Inc. Its rival Impinj Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 3.1 respectively. Impinj Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Maxar Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Maxar Technologies Inc. and Impinj Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxar Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Impinj Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Impinj Inc. has a consensus price target of $40, with potential upside of 8.11%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Maxar Technologies Inc. and Impinj Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.8% and 75.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Maxar Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Impinj Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maxar Technologies Inc. -10.57% -7.07% 44.03% 31.43% -85.78% -38.46% Impinj Inc. 1.69% 19.28% 29.56% 145.42% 76.59% 148.8%

For the past year Maxar Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Impinj Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Impinj Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Maxar Technologies Inc.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a communications and information company, provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Communications, and Surveillance and Intelligence. The Communications segment offers solutions for the delivery of a range of services, including television and radio distribution, broadband Internet, and mobile communications. This segment supplies communication satellites, satellite payloads, satellite antenna subsystems, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communication satellite operators, communication satellite manufacturers, and government agencies. The Surveillance and Intelligence segment provides space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, imaging satellite ground systems, geospatial information services, and associated support services. It serves government and commercial customers, including space agencies, defense and civil departments, intelligence agencies, aerospace prime contractors, aviation authorities, imaging satellite services operators, oil and gas companies, etc. This segment also supplies robotic systems for the space and terrestrial markets. Maxar Technologies Ltd. also provides satellites and space systems and high resolution earth imagery and geospatial solutions. The company was formerly known as MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. and changed its name to Maxar Technologies Ltd. in October 2017. Maxar Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each itemsÂ’ unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform delivers Item Intelligence, which include real-time information about an itemÂ’s unique identity, location, and authenticity through RAIN radio-frequency identification technology. The companyÂ’s platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (IC) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also includes software layer that comprises ItemSense, an operating system for platform; and ItemEncode that encodes item information into endpoint ICs. In addition, the companyÂ’s platform connects everyday items, such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, driversÂ’ licenses, food, logistics, and luggage to various applications, such as inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking, and item authentication, as well as delivers real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. It primarily serves retail, healthcare, automotive, industrial and manufacturing, consumer experience, food, datacenter, travel, and banking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.