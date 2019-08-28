Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR)’s Financial Results Comparing With I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY)

We will be contrasting the differences between Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) and I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxar Technologies Inc. 6 0.19 N/A -23.01 0.00 I.D. Systems Inc. 6 1.68 N/A -0.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see Maxar Technologies Inc. and I.D. Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Maxar Technologies Inc. and I.D. Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxar Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% I.D. Systems Inc. 0.00% -22.2% -11.7%

Risk and Volatility

Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 0.59 beta, while its volatility is 41.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, I.D. Systems Inc. has beta of 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Maxar Technologies Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, I.D. Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. I.D. Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Maxar Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.8% of Maxar Technologies Inc. shares and 61.6% of I.D. Systems Inc. shares. About 1.8% of Maxar Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.2% of I.D. Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maxar Technologies Inc. -10.57% -7.07% 44.03% 31.43% -85.78% -38.46% I.D. Systems Inc. 4.43% 6.79% 8.5% 0.82% -11.29% 9.66%

For the past year Maxar Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while I.D. Systems Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

I.D. Systems Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Maxar Technologies Inc.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a communications and information company, provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Communications, and Surveillance and Intelligence. The Communications segment offers solutions for the delivery of a range of services, including television and radio distribution, broadband Internet, and mobile communications. This segment supplies communication satellites, satellite payloads, satellite antenna subsystems, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communication satellite operators, communication satellite manufacturers, and government agencies. The Surveillance and Intelligence segment provides space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, imaging satellite ground systems, geospatial information services, and associated support services. It serves government and commercial customers, including space agencies, defense and civil departments, intelligence agencies, aerospace prime contractors, aviation authorities, imaging satellite services operators, oil and gas companies, etc. This segment also supplies robotic systems for the space and terrestrial markets. Maxar Technologies Ltd. also provides satellites and space systems and high resolution earth imagery and geospatial solutions. The company was formerly known as MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. and changed its name to Maxar Technologies Ltd. in October 2017. Maxar Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customerÂ’s computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the systemÂ’s database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. The company also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, it provides hosting, maintenance, and customer support and consulting services, as well as software as a service. The company markets and sells its solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.