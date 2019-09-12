Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Reaches $9.49 After 3.00% Up Move; Stone Run Capital Raised Trimble (TRMB) Position

Stone Run Capital Llc increased Trimble Inc (TRMB) stake by 9.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stone Run Capital Llc acquired 7,725 shares as Trimble Inc (TRMB)’s stock rose 4.45%. The Stone Run Capital Llc holds 86,175 shares with $3.89 million value, up from 78,450 last quarter. Trimble Inc now has $9.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $39.03. About 368,213 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa3 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 31/05/2018 – HarvestMark and iFood Partner to Offer a Comprehensive Food Safety, Traceability and Quality Management Platform; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Trimble’s $500M Snr Unscd Delayed-Draw Trm Ln ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – Rugby-Ireland winger Trimble to retire at the end of season; 14/03/2018 – Trimble’s Cloud-Based Seismic Monitoring Transforms Earthquake Event Reporting for Buildings; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q Rev $755M-$785M; 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE’S OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Trimble’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa3; 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44

The stock of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $9.49. About 1.02M shares traded. Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has declined 85.78% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MAXR News: 09/05/2018 – MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES 1Q REV. $557.7M, EST. $523.6M; 03/04/2018 – Maxar Technologies’ SSL Selected by NASA JPL as Provider of Critical Capabilities for Europa Flyby Mission; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Financial Corporation Buys 2.3% of Maxar Technologies; 14/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies Shareholders Voted in Favor the Election of All Director Nominees; 09/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies Reaffirms Full Year 2018 Guidance for Revenue, EBITDA and Cash Flow From Ops; 09/04/2018 – Israel Aerospace mulls launching satellite after Spacecom snub; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 1.2% Position in Maxar Technologies; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Investment Buys New 2.4% Position in Maxar Technologies; 09/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies Sees 2018 Cash Flow From Ops $300M-$400MThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $565.38 million company. It was reported on Sep, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $9.77 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:MAXR worth $16.96M more.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a communications and information company, provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations worldwide. The company has market cap of $565.38 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Communications, and Surveillance and Intelligence. It currently has negative earnings. The Communications segment offers solutions for the delivery of a range of services, including television and radio distribution, broadband Internet, and mobile communications.

Analysts await Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAXR’s profit will be $50.64M for 2.79 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Maxar Technologies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 254.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold TRMB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 215.85 million shares or 2.16% less from 220.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Corp Mi holds 0.4% or 32,695 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Parnassus Ca, a California-based fund reported 9.97M shares. Mackenzie Fin Corp accumulated 118,594 shares. Federated Inc Pa reported 90,061 shares. First Manhattan Company holds 0% or 32 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 426,297 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has 2.75M shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Benjamin F Edwards & Co invested in 1,316 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Lc reported 21,198 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 1.52 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cap Intll Investors accumulated 0.29% or 16.16M shares. Meeder Asset, a Ohio-based fund reported 30 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

