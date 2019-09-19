Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) and Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Comparison side by side

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) and Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxar Technologies Inc. 7 0.27 N/A -23.01 0.00 Harmonic Inc. 6 1.59 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Maxar Technologies Inc. and Harmonic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxar Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Harmonic Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.7%

Volatility and Risk

Maxar Technologies Inc. is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.59. Competitively, Harmonic Inc.’s 8.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Maxar Technologies Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Harmonic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Harmonic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Maxar Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Maxar Technologies Inc. and Harmonic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxar Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Harmonic Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Maxar Technologies Inc. has an average price target of $12, and a 31.72% upside potential. On the other hand, Harmonic Inc.’s potential upside is 18.69% and its consensus price target is $8. The results provided earlier shows that Maxar Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than Harmonic Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.8% of Maxar Technologies Inc. shares and 89.5% of Harmonic Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Maxar Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.3% are Harmonic Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maxar Technologies Inc. -10.57% -7.07% 44.03% 31.43% -85.78% -38.46% Harmonic Inc. -4.96% 35.82% 33.87% 44.77% 58.1% 58.26%

For the past year Maxar Technologies Inc. has -38.46% weaker performance while Harmonic Inc. has 58.26% stronger performance.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a communications and information company, provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Communications, and Surveillance and Intelligence. The Communications segment offers solutions for the delivery of a range of services, including television and radio distribution, broadband Internet, and mobile communications. This segment supplies communication satellites, satellite payloads, satellite antenna subsystems, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communication satellite operators, communication satellite manufacturers, and government agencies. The Surveillance and Intelligence segment provides space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, imaging satellite ground systems, geospatial information services, and associated support services. It serves government and commercial customers, including space agencies, defense and civil departments, intelligence agencies, aerospace prime contractors, aviation authorities, imaging satellite services operators, oil and gas companies, etc. This segment also supplies robotic systems for the space and terrestrial markets. Maxar Technologies Ltd. also provides satellites and space systems and high resolution earth imagery and geospatial solutions. The company was formerly known as MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. and changed its name to Maxar Technologies Ltd. in October 2017. Maxar Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Edge. The Video segment sells video processing, and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, and to broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. Its video processing solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as broadcast and distribution encoders, contribution encoders, multiscreen transcoders and stream processing products, content preparation and delivery for multiscreen applications, decoders and descramblers, and management and control tools. This segmentÂ’s video production platforms consist of video-optimized storage and content management applications, which provide broadcast and media companies with file-based infrastructure to support video content production activities, such as editing, post-production, and finishing; and video playout solutions, including media orchestration software that are based on scalable video servers used by broadcast and media companies to create and playout television channels. The Cable Edge segment offers cable edge solutions and related services, including Narrowcast Services Gateway products primarily to cable operators; and software-based CCAP solution. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training. Harmonic Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.