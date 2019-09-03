Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxar Technologies Inc. 7 0.20 N/A -23.01 0.00 China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 1 0.11 N/A -4.86 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxar Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0.00% -49.8% -35.4%

Volatility and Risk

Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 0.59 beta, while its volatility is 41.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited is 208.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.08 beta.

Liquidity

Maxar Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Maxar Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Maxar Technologies Inc. and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited are owned by institutional investors at 85.8% and 10.7% respectively. Insiders held 1.8% of Maxar Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maxar Technologies Inc. -10.57% -7.07% 44.03% 31.43% -85.78% -38.46% China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited -15.84% -17.32% -52.39% -62.3% -80.36% -52.87%

For the past year Maxar Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Maxar Technologies Inc. beats China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a communications and information company, provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Communications, and Surveillance and Intelligence. The Communications segment offers solutions for the delivery of a range of services, including television and radio distribution, broadband Internet, and mobile communications. This segment supplies communication satellites, satellite payloads, satellite antenna subsystems, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communication satellite operators, communication satellite manufacturers, and government agencies. The Surveillance and Intelligence segment provides space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, imaging satellite ground systems, geospatial information services, and associated support services. It serves government and commercial customers, including space agencies, defense and civil departments, intelligence agencies, aerospace prime contractors, aviation authorities, imaging satellite services operators, oil and gas companies, etc. This segment also supplies robotic systems for the space and terrestrial markets. Maxar Technologies Ltd. also provides satellites and space systems and high resolution earth imagery and geospatial solutions. The company was formerly known as MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. and changed its name to Maxar Technologies Ltd. in October 2017. Maxar Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.