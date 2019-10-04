Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Analysts See $0.85 EPS; Rafael Holdings Class B (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) SI Increased By 123.73%

Rafael Holdings Inc Class B (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) had an increase of 123.73% in short interest. RFL’s SI was 128,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 123.73% from 57,300 shares previously. With 54,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Rafael Holdings Inc Class B (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)’s short sellers to cover RFL’s short positions. The SI to Rafael Holdings Inc Class B’s float is 1.7%. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.24. About 12,461 shares traded. Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) has risen 126.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.97% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to report $0.85 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 13.33% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. MAXR’s profit would be $50.67 million giving it 2.22 P/E if the $0.85 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Maxar Technologies Inc.’s analysts see 254.17% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.55. About 59,290 shares traded. Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has declined 85.78% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MAXR News: 10/04/2018 – Maxar Technologies’ Radiant Solutions Voted Top Workplace for the Second Consecutive Year; 09/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies 1Q Net $31M; 14/03/2018 – Maxar Technologies’ DigitalGlobe Selects SpaceX to Launch its Next-generation WorldView Legion Satellites; 16/03/2018 – Maxar Technologies Demonstrates the Power of Its Four Industry-Leading Brands at SATELLITE 2018; 14/03/2018 – Maxar Technologies’ DigitalGlobe Selects SpaceX to Launch its Next-generation WorldView Legion Satellites; 09/05/2018 – MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $300 MLN TO $400 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies Sees 2018 Cash Flow From Ops $300M-$400M; 09/05/2018 – MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.47; 09/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies: Increases Full-Year EPS Outlook; 25/04/2018 – Maxar Technologies Applauds the Passage of H.R. 2809, the American Space Commerce Free Enterprise Act

More notable recent Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “Rafael Pharma Expands Phase 3 Trial into South Korea | INN – Investing News Network” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces Expansion into France of Pivotal Phase 3 Trial (AVENGER 500) of CPI-613®ï¸ (devimistat) in Combination with Modified FOLFIRINOX as First-Line Treatment for Patients with Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces Expansion into South Korea of Pivotal Phase 3 Trial (ARMADA 2000) of CPI-613® (devimistat) in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Peer-Reviewed Journal Future Oncology Publishes Two Manuscripts on Cancer Metabolism and Drug Candidate CPI-613® (Devimistat) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rafael Pharmaceuticals Launches Clinical Trial Web Portal â€œRafael Trial Connectâ€ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company has market cap of $319.38 million. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. It currently has negative earnings.