Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Analysts See $0.05 EPS; Hawaiian Holdings (HA)’s Sentiment Is 1.36

Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA) investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.49, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 103 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 76 sold and decreased stakes in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 44.00 million shares, up from 42.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Hawaiian Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 51 Increased: 74 New Position: 29.

Analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to report $0.05 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $1.17 EPS change or 95.90% from last quarter’s $1.22 EPS. MAXR’s profit would be $2.98M giving it 44.15 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $-0.99 EPS previously, Maxar Technologies Inc.’s analysts see -105.05% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.13% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $8.83. About 1.30 million shares traded. Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has declined 83.78% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 88.21% the S&P500. Some Historical MAXR News: 09/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies 1Q EPS 55c; 09/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies 1Q Net $31M; 09/04/2018 – Israel Aerospace mulls launching satellite after Spacecom snub; 10/04/2018 – Maxar Technologies’ Radiant Solutions Voted Top Workplace for the Second Consecutive Year; 03/04/2018 – Maxar Technologies’ SSL Selected by NASA JPL as Provider of Critical Capabilities for Europa Flyby Mission; 09/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies Sees 2018 Revenue Decline of 2% to 4%; 25/04/2018 – Maxar Technologies Applauds the Passage of H.R. 2809, the American Space Commerce Free Enterprise Act; 09/05/2018 – MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES 1Q REV. $557.7M, EST. $523.6M; 09/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies 1Q Rev $557.7M; 14/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies Shareholders Voted in Favor the Election of All Director Nominees

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a communications and information company, provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations worldwide. The company has market cap of $526.22 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Communications, and Surveillance and Intelligence. It currently has negative earnings. The Communications segment offers solutions for the delivery of a range of services, including television and radio distribution, broadband Internet, and mobile communications.

Analysts await Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 29.17% or $0.42 from last year’s $1.44 per share. HA’s profit will be $49.01M for 7.09 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.24% EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.74% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $28.91. About 708,568 shares traded or 3.78% up from the average. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) has declined 27.53% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: April Capacity Up 7.3%; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: April Traffic Up 6.3% Vs. Year Ago; 12/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS SEES 2018 ASMS UP 4.0 PCT TO UP 7.0 PCT; 09/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: Total Traffic (Revenue Passenger Miles) Up 8.6% in March on 6.7% Increase in Capacity; 09/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC – MARCH TOTAL TRAFFIC (REVENUE PASSENGER MILES) INCREASED 8.6% ON AN INCREASE OF 6.7% IN CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES); 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Total Operations Capacity Up 4.6%; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Sees 2Q Capacity Up 5% to 7%; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.09; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics