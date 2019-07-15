Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Analysts See $0.05 EPS; First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)’s Sentiment Is 1.46

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.31, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 99 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 68 trimmed and sold stakes in First Midwest Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 85.81 million shares, down from 86.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding First Midwest Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 53 Increased: 72 New Position: 27.

Analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to report $0.05 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $1.17 EPS change or 95.90% from last quarter’s $1.22 EPS. MAXR’s profit would be $2.98 million giving it 45.30 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $-0.99 EPS previously, Maxar Technologies Inc.’s analysts see -105.05% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.43% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $9.06. About 1.05M shares traded. Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has declined 83.78% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 88.21% the S&P500. Some Historical MAXR News: 09/05/2018 – MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD MAXR.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.61, REV VIEW $2.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Maxar Technologies’ DigitalGlobe Selects SpaceX to Launch its Next-generation WorldView Legion Satellites; 09/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies Sees 2018 Cash Flow From Ops $300M-$400M; 09/05/2018 – MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD – SEES 2018 REVENUE DECLINE OF 2% TO 4%; 29/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies’ DigitalGlobe Releases GBDX Notebooks Commercially, Further Accelerating Machine Learning Innovation; 14/03/2018 – MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES’ DIGITALGLOBE SELECTS SPACEX TO LAUNCH NEXT-; 29/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies’ DigitalGlobe Releases GBDX Notebooks Commercially, Further Accelerating Machine Learning Innovation; 16/03/2018 – Maxar Technologies Demonstrates the Power of Its Four Industry-Leading Brands at SATELLITE 2018; 09/04/2018 – Israel Aerospace mulls launching satellite after Spacecom snub; 10/04/2018 – Maxar Technologies’ Radiant Solutions Voted Top Workplace for the Second Consecutive Year

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a communications and information company, provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations worldwide. The company has market cap of $539.93 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Communications, and Surveillance and Intelligence. It currently has negative earnings. The Communications segment offers solutions for the delivery of a range of services, including television and radio distribution, broadband Internet, and mobile communications.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 3.94% of its portfolio in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. for 1.10 million shares. Jcsd Capital Llc owns 146,349 shares or 2.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Lp has 1.98% invested in the company for 569,942 shares. The California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has invested 1.12% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 645,110 shares.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $2.25 billion. The firm accepts various deposits, such as checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. It has a 12.43 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector lending, including leasing, healthcare, asset lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans.

Analysts await First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. FMBI’s profit will be $52.46M for 10.71 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.