Mawer Investment Management LTD Upped Its Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Stake by $10.17 Million; Valuation Declined; Kames Capital Plc Boosted Its Host Hotels Resorts (HST) Position by $2.74 Million

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 128,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 5.99 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $477.32 million, up from 5.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $80.58. About 890,890 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 08/05/2018 – IMPINJ INC Pl.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $340; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates RBC Municipal Products, LLC Trust, Series E-118; 06/04/2018 – RBC SAYS HIRING MORE BANKERS, OPENING OFFICES IN U.S. TO EXPAND; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS THERE ARE ‘OTHER BACKUPS’ IF NAFTA TALKS FAIL; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160; 07/03/2018 – HUNTING PLC HTG.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 800P FROM 680P; 05/04/2018 – RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT: MARCH MUTUAL FUND NET SALES C$418M; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Host Hotels Resorts Inc. (HST) by 46.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 152,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 479,335 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.72M, up from 327,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Host Hotels Resorts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 4.07M shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: MacKenzie Offer Below the $18.54/Share Host Hotels Close March 7; 09/03/2018 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Mini Tender” Offer by Certain Affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management, LP; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.67 TO $1.73, EST. $1.67; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Raises Full Year Forecast After Reporting Strong Results for the First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, RAISES FULL YEAR FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: Mini-Tender Offers Seek Less Than 5% of Outstanding Equity

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4,729 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold HST shares while 151 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 681.04 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Swiss Savings Bank owns 2.42M shares. Macroview Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 118 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 11,403 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Johnson Finance Group Inc invested in 0% or 30 shares. Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Tru Of Vermont owns 2,886 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bamco Incorporated has 3,106 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). 376 are held by Earnest Prns Lc. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 116,865 shares. Nomura Holdings stated it has 315,668 shares. New York-based Capstone Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST).

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) by 2,813 shares to 14,306 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pultegroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 10,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,516 shares, and cut its stake in Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R).

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $15.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 588,636 shares to 446,135 shares, valued at $58.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 261,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,134 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

