Mawer Investment Management LTD Upped Its Ametek (AME) Stake; International Speedway (ISCA) Has 0.77 Sentiment

International Speedway Corp (ISCA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 57 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 74 reduced and sold stakes in International Speedway Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 19.53 million shares, down from 20.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding International Speedway Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 64 Increased: 40 New Position: 17.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased Ametek Inc (AME) stake by 1.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mawer Investment Management Ltd acquired 33,839 shares as Ametek Inc (AME)’s stock rose 3.76%. The Mawer Investment Management Ltd holds 2.98 million shares with $247.51M value, up from 2.95M last quarter. Ametek Inc now has $19.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $83.51. About 89,971 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME); 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Capital Llc (Trc) stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 18,268 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 9,140 are held by Bluecrest Capital Mgmt. Morgan Dempsey Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Biltmore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.31% or 7,076 shares. Eqis Mgmt accumulated 18,998 shares or 0.13% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 425,596 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Intrust Savings Bank Na invested in 9,261 shares. Davenport & Com Ltd Llc holds 6,604 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability reported 496,178 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 33,559 were accumulated by Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership. Jump Trading Ltd Liability holds 9,016 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel invested in 1.1% or 247,000 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.42 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.55M shares or 0.66% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ametek Inc has $9700 highest and $8600 lowest target. $91.67’s average target is 9.77% above currents $83.51 stock price. Ametek Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Friday, March 15. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AME in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight” rating.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) stake by 17,775 shares to 496,713 valued at $125.03 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced China Mobile Ltd (NYSE:CHL) stake by 11,041 shares and now owns 31,127 shares. Wpp Plc (NASDAQ:WPPGY) was reduced too.

More notable recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding AMETEK (NYSE:AME) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ametek Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AMETEK Inc (New) (AME) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Mark Gordon Elected Vice President and General Manager, Thermal Management Systems – PRNewswire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AMETEK, Inc.’s (NYSE:AME) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More notable recent International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “International Speedway Corporation Announces Officer Resignation Nasdaq:ISCA – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “One Daytona to welcome 4 Rivers location along with 50 new jobs in Florida – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “International Speedway COO steps down – International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 3, 2019 : ISCA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. The Company’s motorsports themed event activities consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events. It has a 26.03 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in food and beverage concession operations; the provision of catering services in suites and chalets; and the creation of motorsports-related programming content carried on radio stations, as well as Sirius XM Radio, a national satellite radio service.

Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 5.75% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation for 1.73 million shares. Lindsell Train Ltd owns 1.08 million shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Boyar Asset Management Inc. has 0.53% invested in the company for 16,040 shares. The New York-based Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. has invested 0.4% in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny, a New York-based fund reported 105,058 shares.

Analysts await International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ISCA’s profit will be $14.77 million for 33.15 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by International Speedway Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 20,102 shares traded. International Speedway Corporation (ISCA) has risen 5.82% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 57C; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR EXISTING FACILITIES UP TO $500.0 MLN FROM FISCAL 2017 THROUGH FISCAL 2021; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Net $169.3M; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP ISCA.O SETS FY DIVIDEND OF $0.47/SHR; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY 1Q REV. $148.9M, EST. $152.5M (2 EST.); 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY – ANNUAL DIVIDEND FOR 2018 IS AN INCREASE OF 9.3% OVER ANNUAL DIVIDEND PAID IN 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ International Speedway Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISCA); 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par