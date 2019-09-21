Mawer Investment Management LTD Trimmed Wabtec (WAB) Stake as Stock Value Rose; M&T Bank Continues to Hold Holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 5,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 351,045 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.19 million, down from 356,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $74.03. About 1.64 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Say Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $11.1 Billion; 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Requires Cooperation in Ongoing Antitrust Division Investigation; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC 1Q EPS 92C, EST. 90C; 03/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Adj EPS $3.80; 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Chairman Albert Neupaver Has Been Re-Appointed Executive Chairman

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 460180% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp bought 23,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 23,014 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79 million, up from 5 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $111.68. About 867,579 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Initiated as Short at Off Wall Street – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “American Airlines (AAL), Peers on Watch as Oil Prices Surge – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “South Florida real estate projects in the pipeline for the week of Sept. 20 – South Florida Business Journal” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (NYSE:RCL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 4,148 shares to 233,140 shares, valued at $21.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 31,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,880 shares, and cut its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Lc reported 24,518 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 30,811 shares. First Midwest Fincl Bank Division has 5,306 shares. First Citizens Retail Bank & Tru Communication holds 6,476 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar invested in 7,768 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Limited has 111,858 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Carmignac Gestion holds 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 1,914 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Davenport And Ltd Co holds 2,998 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Skylands Cap Ltd Co holds 0.69% or 41,398 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 56,291 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fund Mngmt Sa reported 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Icon Advisers Company invested 1.51% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). The California-based Cetera Advisor Netwr Llc has invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Td Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. DeNinno David L had bought 3,000 shares worth $193,530. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO also sold $1.19B worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares. Shares for $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Investment Management Inc owns 41,066 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Moreover, Fpr Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 2.42% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 1.41M shares. Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.05% or 7,534 shares. Pennsylvania-based Veritable LP has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). The New York-based Element Limited Com has invested 0.06% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 33 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 11,915 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Ca holds 0% or 194 shares in its portfolio. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 3,561 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Thompson Mngmt stated it has 58,507 shares. Skylands Lc stated it has 0.27% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Of Oklahoma invested in 3,714 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. WAB’s profit will be $192.80 million for 18.14 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.