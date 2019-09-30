Mawer Investment Management LTD Trimmed Manulife Financial (MFC) Position by $1.12 Million; As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Baskin Financial Services Raised Its Stake by $520,030

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 62,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 9.69M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $176.51 million, down from 9.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Manulife Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.24. About 898,024 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 08/03/2018 – Manulife’s Greene Says Expect Inflation to Be Stubbornly Slow (Video); 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS – OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND WILL NOT PAY REGULAR QTRLY DISTRIBUTION NOR FINAL DISTRIBUTION RELATED TO TERMINATION; 02/05/2018 – Manulife 1Q Net C$1.37B; 21/05/2018 – Christos Tsaravas to lead Swiss business expansion for Manulife Asset Management; 09/05/2018 – Manulife Completed Its Previously Announced Offering of $600M Principal Amount of Subordinated Debentures; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS C$0.64, EST. C$0.62; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q ROE +14.1%; 07/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP – DEBENTURES MATURE ON MAY 9, 2028; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 29/05/2018 – Manulife US REIT: Preferential Offering of 227 Million New Units Will Open at 9 A.M

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 3,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 181,351 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.29 million, up from 177,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018

Analysts await Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. MFC’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 8.14 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Manulife Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $15.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 972,597 shares to 6.69M shares, valued at $282.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Shaw Communications In (NYSE:SJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings.