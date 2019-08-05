Mawer Investment Management LTD Trimmed Its Waters (WAT) Holding; Shorts at Hanesbrands (HBI) Raised By 0.7%

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased Waters Corp (WAT) stake by 3.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 17,775 shares as Waters Corp (WAT)’s stock declined 0.47%. The Mawer Investment Management Ltd holds 496,713 shares with $125.03 million value, down from 514,488 last quarter. Waters Corp now has $13.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.51% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $204.27. About 569,853 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 04/04/2018 – NC Dept of A&CS: Testing the Waters: Searching for a Tree-Killing Disease Hiding in N.C.’s Streams; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:13:05 P.M. On agreeing to the Waters, Maxine amendment; as modified Agreed to by voice vote; 24/04/2018 – WATERS BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP. DEFENDED AT JANNEY, REITERATES BUY AFTER 9.5% DROP; 29/03/2018 – Global Perfumes and Toilet Waters Market Report 2007-2018 with Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 19/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Scott, Waters, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 10/04/2018 – Waters Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 28/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Announces FY2018 Appropriations Letters & Omnibus Accomplishments

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold Hanesbrands Inc. shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Mgmt has 8,500 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.03% or 314,792 shares. Intrepid Cap Management invested in 1.19% or 137,750 shares. Shapiro Cap Management Lc holds 0.01% or 14.93M shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council reported 815,768 shares. Stewart & Patten Com Ltd Liability reported 498,165 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Goelzer Investment owns 0.4% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 234,105 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 6,857 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 1.33M shares. North Star Investment Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 3,131 shares. Tower Limited Liability Com (Trc) invested in 0.02% or 16,906 shares. Argi Ser Lc reported 0.19% stake. Shufro Rose And Communication Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Ftb Advsr Incorporated stated it has 17,559 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Among 3 analysts covering Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hanesbrands had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 2 report. The stock of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, March 25. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, makes, sources, and sells various basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.39 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Innerwear, Activewear, Direct to Consumer, and International. It has a 9.69 P/E ratio. It sells bras, panties, shapewears, hosiery, menÂ’s underwear, childrenÂ’s underwear, and socks; and other activewear, such as T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $175,600 activity. Hytinen Barry bought 10,000 shares worth $175,600.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $7.90 million activity. 1,312 Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares with value of $304,423 were sold by Kelly Terrence P. SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold $2.33M worth of stock or 10,000 shares. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Harrington Michael C sold $5.26 million. Rae Elizabeth B had sold 10,800 shares worth $2.51M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,805 are held by Fuller And Thaler Asset Inc. Hikari stated it has 52,350 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 138,250 shares. Personal Cap Advisors stated it has 5,170 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 943 were reported by Allen Investment Mngmt Ltd. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 7,950 shares. Utah Retirement holds 14,218 shares. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 17,878 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 4,475 were accumulated by Welch Forbes Limited Liability Com. 120 are owned by Hanson And Doremus Investment Management. Garrison Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 1,013 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Com owns 45,275 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stock Yards Financial Bank And Trust holds 0.08% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 3,400 shares. Regent Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,240 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Waters Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:WAT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waters Corporation Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. Robert W. Baird maintained Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $20900 target.