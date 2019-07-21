Mawer Investment Management LTD Trimmed Its Shenandoah Telecommunication (SHEN) Stake by $3.19 Million; Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding in Commercial Metals (CMC) as Stock Value Rose

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunication (SHEN) by 13.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 72,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 467,647 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.75 million, down from 540,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Shenandoah Telecommunication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.74. About 138,670 shares traded. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) has risen 34.01% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SHEN News: 22/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 1Q EPS 10c; 15/03/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 4Q Rev $151.6M; 21/03/2018 – Dir Burch Gifts 400 Of Shenandoah Telecom Co; 03/05/2018 – SHENANDOAH TELECOM 1Q OPER REV. $151.7M, EST. $155.0M; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 23/04/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.21; 08/05/2018 – DAVID L. HEIMBACH JOINS SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS AS COO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Shenandoah Telecommunications Compa, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHEN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Commercial Metals (CMC) by 14.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 523,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.16M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.02 million, up from 3.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Commercial Metals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.24. About 1.32M shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 27.58% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 27/03/2018 – CMC SAYS IT CANNOT CURRENTLY QUANTIFY IMPACT OF MARGIN CHANGES; 11/05/2018 – Standard Life Equity Income Trust Buys 1% of CMC Markets; 10/05/2018 – CMC Announces 2018 Hall of Fame Inductees; 22/05/2018 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals Adds Two Key Executives to Lead its Regulatory and CMC Operations; 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – FY ACTIVE CLIENT NUMBERS ARE SLIGHTLY BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR ALTHOUGH FINAL QUARTER HAS SEEN AN INCREASE FROM PRIOR YEAR; 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – PARTNERSHIP WITH ANZ BANK REMAINS ON TRACK FOR DELIVERY IN SEPTEMBER 2018; 27/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY EUROPEAN SECURITIES AND MARKETS AUTHORITY; 27/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – WELL PREPARED FOR ESMA’S MEASURES; 17/05/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS CO CMC.N : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 01/05/2018 – CMC Markets Cut to Equalweight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CMC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 103.53 million shares or 2.87% more from 100.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) or 41,900 shares. Victory Cap Management invested in 584,433 shares. Nordea Investment Management accumulated 388,939 shares. Rothschild & Company Asset Management Us stated it has 880,264 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Signaturefd Lc reported 75 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 18,433 shares. Systematic Mngmt LP invested in 1.10M shares or 0.65% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Bessemer owns 8,482 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 9,393 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 285,897 shares. Penn Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 35,220 shares. Swiss State Bank holds 214,400 shares.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 573 shares to 1,631 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 255,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 973,451 shares, and cut its stake in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold SHEN shares while 37 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 23.94 million shares or 3.03% more from 23.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Llc accumulated 180,000 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Company holds 59,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Crow Point Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 975,000 shares. Sei Invs invested in 0% or 25,068 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 114,344 shares or 0% of the stock. Numerixs Inv accumulated 2,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 131,475 are owned by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) or 10,250 shares. Bessemer has invested 0.01% in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN). Teton Advisors holds 1.29% or 294,000 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.01% or 15,389 shares. The Hawaii-based C M Bidwell And Associate has invested 0.17% in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN). Smith Asset Mgmt Grp LP reported 2,630 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs, Iowa-based fund reported 17,549 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 277 shares.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 136,350 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $188.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 90,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc.