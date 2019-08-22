Mawer Investment Management LTD Trimmed Its Holding in Mastercard (MA) as Share Price Rose; Rock Point Advisors Lifted Position in Pgt (PGTI) by $1.82 Million

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 8,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 408,630 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.21M, down from 416,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $280.58. About 1.66M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pgt Inc (PGTI) by 105.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 140,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 273,170 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 132,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pgt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $842.53M market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 124,950 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Expands Manufacturing Locations in Miami; 14/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Supports 2018 Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash; 24/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for PGT, National Commerce, CrossAmerica Partners LP, Destination XL Group, Al; 11/05/2018 – Florida Governor Visits PGT Innovations; 16/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 Sales $550M-$575M; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 30/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Unveils New Child Care Center to the Community

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72M and $212.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) by 23,859 shares to 87,966 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) by 20,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,769 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 39 investors sold PGTI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.66 million shares or 3.72% less from 50.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,000 were accumulated by Icon Advisers. Cwm Limited Com reported 13 shares stake. Petrus Tru Com Lta has 0.06% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 23,831 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 0% or 44,348 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 10,995 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability owns 20,309 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsr, a North Carolina-based fund reported 14,636 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Prns Incorporated has invested 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Numerixs Investment Technology Incorporated owns 10,426 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 42,645 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards Co Inc has invested 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). reported 0% stake. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). First Personal Finance Services stated it has 129 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $157,440 activity. 4,000 shares were bought by Feintuch Richard D, worth $58,150.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $14.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (NYSE:MMC) by 135,861 shares to 3.12M shares, valued at $292.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 155,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 821,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 23,850 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $6.67 million were sold by Mastercard Foundation. On Wednesday, July 31 Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,500 shares.

