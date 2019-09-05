Mawer Investment Management LTD Trimmed Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Stake By $4.60 Million; ISRA VISION AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (IRAVF) Shorts Increased By 1.21%

ISRA VISION AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:IRAVF) had an increase of 1.21% in short interest. IRAVF’s SI was 108,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.21% from 107,100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1084 days are for ISRA VISION AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:IRAVF)’s short sellers to cover IRAVF’s short positions. It closed at $33.83 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) stake by 4.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 35,930 shares as Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)’s stock rose 4.48%. The Mawer Investment Management Ltd holds 709,074 shares with $91.32 million value, down from 745,004 last quarter. Intl Flavors & Fragrances now has $11.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.52% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $111.9. About 881,952 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 02/05/2018 – IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – IFF Joins M&A Rush in Flavorings With $7.1 Billion Frutarom Deal; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 09/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM DEAL INCL TERMINATION FEES UP TO $191M; 07/05/2018 – IFF to Combine with Frutarom to Create a Global Leader in Taste, Scent and Nutrition; 07/05/2018 – Terms of Agreement Have Been Unanimously Approved by Boards of IFF and Frutarom; 25/04/2018 – International Flavors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – IFF CFO RICHARD O’LEARY SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO MAINTAIN QTRLY DIV CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Quadruple Average

Analysts await International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.56 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.54 per share. IFF’s profit will be $166.57 million for 17.93 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances has $16800 highest and $12500 lowest target. $139.17’s average target is 24.37% above currents $111.9 stock price. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances had 9 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 8. On Wednesday, August 7 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $151 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The rating was downgraded by Berenberg to “Hold” on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albion Financial Ut reported 0.03% stake. 109,859 are held by Assetmark Incorporated. D L Carlson Inv Gp Inc has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Addenda stated it has 16,577 shares. Investment House Limited Co has 2,020 shares. Fairfield Bush & Company holds 0.79% or 18,594 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Inv Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 4,000 shares. Manchester Lc holds 0.01% or 671 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk owns 71,467 shares. 6,425 were reported by Kcm Investment Advsrs Llc. Franklin reported 0.03% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 19,303 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 3,676 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Asset Mgmt invested in 697 shares. Washington, Rhode Island-based fund reported 5,000 shares.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 19,475 shares to 343,306 valued at $146.72M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 50,183 shares and now owns 693,373 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

ISRA VISION AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface inspection and image processing systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $. The firm operates in two divisions, Industrial Automation and Surface Vision. It currently has negative earnings. It offers robot vision solutions, including 2D and mono 2 Â½D robot vision, mono 3D, 3D shape matching, 3D shape matching multi-view, 3D photogrammetry, 3D stereo sensor, 3D stereo system, 3D area profile scan, 3D intelliPICK point cloud, 3D visual servo, and 3D adapted uncalibrated robot automation systems, as well as 2D inline, and 3D gap and flush sensor systems.