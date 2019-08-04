Mawer Investment Management LTD Trimmed Descartes Systems Grp/The (DSGX) Holding By $1.93 Million; Trinity Place Holdings (TPHS) Sentiment Is 1.31

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased Descartes Systems Grp/The (DSGX) stake by 1.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 53,745 shares as Descartes Systems Grp/The (DSGX)’s stock declined 9.27%. The Mawer Investment Management Ltd holds 3.45 million shares with $125.58 million value, down from 3.51 million last quarter. Descartes Systems Grp/The now has $3.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $35.57. About 70,101 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (TPHS) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 21 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 16 sold and decreased stakes in Trinity Place Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 18.18 million shares, down from 18.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Trinity Place Holdings Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 12 Increased: 15 New Position: 6.

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.43 million for 88.93 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “WESCO International Enhances North American Distribution Operations with Descartes – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Transplace Makes End-To-End Real-Time Visibility A Standard Offering – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Capital Logistics Joins The Blockchain In Transport Alliance – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Hot Growth Stocks to Stash Away in Your TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Descartes Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results Nasdaq:DSGX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Descartes (NASDAQ:DSGX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Descartes had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by TD Securities given on Tuesday, June 11. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by IBC on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 7.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) stake by 448,696 shares to 6.19M valued at $1.06 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank Of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) stake by 41,800 shares and now owns 368,186 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was raised too.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc., a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, owns, invest in, manages, develops, and/or redevelops real estate assets and/or real estate related securities in the United States. The company has market cap of $123.45 million. The firm focuses on the monetization of commercial real estate properties and controls intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan.

Marcato Capital Management Lp holds 2.3% of its portfolio in Trinity Place Holdings Inc. for 3.70 million shares. Price Michael F owns 4.58 million shares or 2.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Third Avenue Management Llc has 1.66% invested in the company for 5.03 million shares. The New Jersey-based Bulldog Investors Llc has invested 0.41% in the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 74,262 shares.

The stock decreased 4.44% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.87. About 78,729 shares traded or 5.84% up from the average. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) has declined 34.38% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TPHS News: 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – QIU YAFU, A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, WILL BE APPOINTED TO SUCCEED VICTOR FUNG KWOK KING AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 01/05/2018 – U.K. ORDERS MORE REVIEW OF TRINITY MIRROR’S EXPRESS/STAR DEAL; 21/05/2018 – TRINITY FINANCING PLC: Doc re. Financial statements and Annual reports; 11/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror deal faces competition probe; 17/05/2018 – Seasoned Real Estate Investment Professionals Complete $345 Million Nasdaq IPO of Trinity Merger Corp; 17/05/2018 – Golf-Leishman fires career-low 61 to lead at Trinity Forest; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SU XIAO WILL BE APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 11/04/2018 – UK’S CMA HAS LAUNCHED AN INITIAL INVESTIGATION INTO COMPLETED TRINITY MIRROR/EXPRESS MERGER; 23/03/2018 – AGRISOLUTIONS BUYS TRINITY; 28/05/2018 – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LTD IDX.AX – BUYS TRINITY MRI AND CAVENDISH RADIOLOGY IN AUCKLAND