Mawer Investment Management LTD Trimmed By $2.68 Million Its Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) Holding; BADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD. CANADA (BADFF) Shorts Up By 0.14%

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) stake by 13.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 38,800 shares as Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)’s stock rose 19.74%. The Mawer Investment Management Ltd holds 251,550 shares with $17.58 million value, down from 290,350 last quarter. Fox Factory Holding Corp now has $3.13B valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $82. About 54,245 shares traded. Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has risen 97.86% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 93.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXF News: 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 43c-Adj EPS 49c; 18/04/2018 – Fox Factory, Inc. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 02/04/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Corp. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/02/2018; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding 1Q EPS 55c; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 20/03/2018 – Fox Factory at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Sales $555M-$575M; 02/05/2018 – FOX FACTORY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 43C TO 49C, EST. 46C; 23/05/2018 – Fox Factory Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fox Factory Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOXF)

BADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD. CANADA (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had an increase of 0.14% in short interest. BADFF’s SI was 4.60M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.14% from 4.60 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 46016 days are for BADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD. CANADA (OTCMKTS:BADFF)’s short sellers to cover BADFF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.95. About 10 shares traded. Badger Daylighting Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 17.86% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.56 per share. FOXF’s profit will be $25.19M for 31.06 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Fox Factory Holding Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold FOXF shares while 57 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.82 million shares or 1.87% less from 36.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Communication Incorporated reported 0% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Captrust Financial Advsr has invested 0% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Albion Fincl Gru Ut holds 14,065 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 320,507 are owned by Principal Fin Group Inc Inc. Wolverine Asset Management Llc holds 0.02% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) or 20,333 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 6,600 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Parametric Associate Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 50,800 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Riverhead Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) for 2,755 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) for 7,377 shares. Paradigm Asset Company Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 600 shares. Congress Asset Communication Ma has 0.07% invested in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) for 9,985 shares.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 24,150 shares to 207,815 valued at $36.69M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 4,912 shares and now owns 379,397 shares. Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) was raised too.

