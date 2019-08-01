Mawer Investment Management LTD Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Has Upped by $3.72 Million as Stock Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 92,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 929,400 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.07M, up from 836,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 7.49 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86 million, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 38.60M shares traded or 60.49% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TSMC beats Q2 after June strength – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Hopes Rise For More Fed Easing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Another Semiconductor Bellwether Points to Chip Strength in the Second Half – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “It Could Be An Epic Day For These Chip ETFs – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 40,482 shares to 2.87M shares, valued at $214.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 367,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,596 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 272,900 were reported by Falcon Edge Capital Limited Partnership. Hutchinson Capital Management Ca reported 82,515 shares stake. Moreover, Parsec Finance Mngmt has 3.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 418,367 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Dallas Incorporated holds 5,760 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory LP has invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dupont Capital stated it has 832,118 shares. Vigilant Capital Ltd Llc reported 134,561 shares. 120,668 were accumulated by Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership owns 254,611 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd accumulated 82,631 shares or 4.96% of the stock. Annex Advisory Ltd Llc invested in 39,165 shares or 0.69% of the stock. 22,950 were reported by Odey Asset Mgmt Group Inc Limited. Advsr Cap Limited Company invested in 0.18% or 24,110 shares. 99,733 are held by Pioneer Tru Financial Bank N A Or.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: MSFT, JPM, IBM, JNJ, GS Earnings Impress – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2019: TYPE, GOOG, GOOGL, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bull lifts MSFT target before earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COF, SWKS, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.