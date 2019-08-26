Mawer Investment Management LTD Position in Toronto (TD) Has Lowered by $4.14 Million; Apple Com (AAPL) Shareholder Hartline Investment Raised Stake by $387,828 as Market Value Rose

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 76,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 6.00M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325.91 million, down from 6.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.03. About 361,434 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 29/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Canadian Retail Net C$1.83B, up 17; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO NVCC PREFERRED SHARE ISSUE

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 2,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 98,164 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.65M, up from 96,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $206.2. About 13.63M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38 million paid subscribers; 15/03/2018 – With One Battle Over, a Bigger One Looms for Qualcomm: Apple; 19/03/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Apple is designing and producing its own device displays for the first time, @markgurman reports…; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN CHICAGO CONCLUDES; 24/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook called for “calm heads” and more open trade amid rising fears of a trade war between the United States and China; 04/04/2018 – Apple hires former Google executive as Al chief; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Eli Apple can start all over; 28/03/2018 – Apple Faces Multiple Lawsuits Over Throttled iPhones; 23/04/2018 – EU investigators to investigate Apple’s bid for Shazam

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.38B for 10.39 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 12,352 shares to 3.35M shares, valued at $161.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 843,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Communications In (NYSE:RCI).