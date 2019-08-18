Mawer Investment Management LTD Position in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Has Boosted by $1.98 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Highland Capital Management Lowered Csx (CSX) Holding by $2.43 Million as Share Value Declined

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 26,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 5.87 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $442.65M, up from 5.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 772,957 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 31/03/2018 – ENI HALTS FURTHER BLACK SEA WORKS WITH ROSNEFT ON SANCTIONS:RBC; 23/03/2018 – E.ON SE EONGn.DE : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 10.25 FROM EUR 10; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing; 10/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 14/03/2018 – BOYD GROUP INCOME FUND BYD_u.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$105 FROM C$103; 08/05/2018 – FRANKS INTERNATIONAL NV Fl.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8 FROM $7; 18/03/2018 – FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC FEVR.L : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3300P FROM 2350P; 24/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada 2Q Capital Markets Net Flat at C$665M; 24/05/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF CANADA QTRLY WEALTH MANAGEMENT NET INCOME OF $537 MLN INCREASED $106 MLN OR 25% FROM A YEAR AGO; 30/05/2018 – Ford Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Csx Corporation (CSX) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 32,791 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 189,617 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.19 million, down from 222,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Csx Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $65.09. About 3.34M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave; 16/04/2018 – CSX Corp expected to post earnings of 66 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety; 17/04/2018 – CSX’s On-Time Trains Help New CEO Foote Boost Quarterly Profit; 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE BOOSTED FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 17/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: HazMat response to leaking 1000 gallon propane tank shuts down Rockville Metro and CSX…

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.24M shares to 589,780 shares, valued at $31.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willis Towers Watson Plc by 648,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 524,669 shares, and cut its stake in China Mobile Ltd (NYSE:CHL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Counselors holds 78,039 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 1.60M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Associate Ltd has 15,181 shares. Mairs & Inc reported 0.01% stake. Origin Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.71% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). The California-based Shelton Cap Management has invested 0.56% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Broderick Brian C reported 4,200 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.25% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 2.03M shares. Moreover, Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo has 0.03% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Tdam Usa Inc holds 0.02% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 4,079 shares. Bessemer holds 0% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 8,377 shares. Texas Yale Cap accumulated 14,942 shares. Ftb Incorporated has invested 0.09% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Decatur Cap Mgmt reported 123,625 shares.

