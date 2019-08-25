Mawer Investment Management LTD Position in Lkq (LKQ) Decreased by $4.32 Million; As Kimberly (KMB) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Grimes & Company Has Trimmed Position by $1.14 Million

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 18.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 154,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 676,200 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.19 million, down from 830,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $25.46. About 3.12M shares traded or 15.64% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 9,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 82,653 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24 million, down from 91,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 1.39M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LKQ Corporation Sets Date for European Segment Investor Call – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LKQ (LKQ) Down 7.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LKQ Corporation to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on Thursday, July 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.01 million for 10.43 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (NYSE:MMC) by 135,861 shares to 3.12M shares, valued at $292.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 278,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 827,136 shares stake. Nomura Asset Mgmt Co Ltd stated it has 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Counselors Inc holds 0.13% or 105,399 shares. Shelton Mgmt has 203 shares. Palisade Mgmt Lc Nj reported 868,850 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Goodman Finance, Texas-based fund reported 243,063 shares. M&T Bancshares Corporation reported 0% stake. Corbyn Inv Md owns 314,648 shares for 3.67% of their portfolio. Blair William & Il owns 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 7,305 shares. Johnson Counsel holds 52,720 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.12% stake. Westpac Bk Corp accumulated 24,925 shares. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mngmt Ne invested 1.45% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Fdx Advsrs Inc holds 9,769 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Winslow Asset Incorporated has 1.88% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 315,824 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 20,943 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 5,847 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Atria Invests Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 3,276 shares. Birmingham Mngmt Company Inc Al owns 0.12% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 2,175 shares. Fiduciary Trust Com holds 0.08% or 24,035 shares. Maple Capital Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Wealthtrust Fairport owns 559 shares. Moreover, Carret Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.29% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Motco owns 0.01% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 977 shares. Adams Asset Llc accumulated 0.9% or 54,421 shares. 118,529 were accumulated by Janney Capital Management Limited Co. Cadence Management Ltd has 0.19% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 17,339 shares. Shoker Invest Counsel owns 13,623 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Grp Ltd invested in 0.39% or 1.87 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.09% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.01 million for 19.33 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kimberly-Clark Talks Prices, Cost Cuts, and Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kimberly-Clark +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 20,003 shares to 130,543 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 76,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB).