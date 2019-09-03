Mawer Investment Management LTD Position in Cia Cervecerias Uni (CCU) Lifted by $14.50 Million; Comgest Global Investors Sas Cut Its Position in Omnicom Group (OMC) as Stock Value Rose

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Cia Cervecerias Uni (CCU) by 43.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 499,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.40% . The institutional investor held 1.65 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.74 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cia Cervecerias Uni for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $22.45. About 273,452 shares traded or 24.75% up from the average. CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) has risen 3.36% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CCU News: 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments; 09/05/2018 – CCU 1Q NET INCOME CLP56.75B

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 28,400 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $75.3. About 1.45 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K; 30/05/2018 – Publicité-Sorrell fait son “comeback” après son départ de WPP; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Creates Global Experiential Practice Area; 24/05/2018 – Publicis starts test phase of “Marcel” internal network aimed at performance boost; 20/04/2018 – End of Sorrell’s reign heralds change for big ad empires; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Grows, Despite Continuing Client Pressures; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED UNIT’S MANAGEMENT TEAM ALSO JOINS EMC, WITH TAKAO OZAWA BEING PROMOTED TO MANAGING DIRECTOR; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM – ON JAN 1 ADOPTED FASB ACCOUNTING STANDARDS CODIFICATION TOPIC 606 “REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS”; 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO; 22/03/2018 – CMO Today: Zuckerberg Responds; Omnicom Launches Its Own Upfront; YouTube Increases Music Video Ad Load

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 468,941 shares to 861,824 shares, valued at $151.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 155,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 484,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Trust Com invested in 0.34% or 30,785 shares. Longview Ptnrs (Guernsey) Ltd accumulated 6.70 million shares. Signaturefd Limited Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Limited has invested 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Naples Advsr Ltd holds 0.21% or 11,210 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 448,624 shares. Moreover, Long Road Invest Counsel Lc has 1.66% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Highlander Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Ledyard Bank & Trust owns 43,138 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Management invested 0.08% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 256,015 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Covington Cap Mngmt has 19,236 shares.

More important recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Why We Like Omnicom Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:OMC) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boasting A 45% Return On Equity, Is Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Omnicom Group Inc.’s (NYSE:OMC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $281.06M for 14.48 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 38,705 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $105.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 13,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,362 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold CCU shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 30.88 million shares or 6.62% more from 28.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma invested in 658,154 shares. First Eagle Inv Lc reported 7.19 million shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% or 202,350 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability Corporation holds 353,746 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% stake. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated invested in 244,559 shares. Cambridge Investment Advisors invested in 109,394 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0% of its portfolio in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) for 5,694 shares. 15,400 are owned by Fund Mngmt Sa. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 0% in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU). Putnam Invests Ltd Llc owns 82,091 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 71,602 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU). 38,859 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Company. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) or 2,611 shares.