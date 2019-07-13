Mawer Investment Management LTD Position in Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) Has Trimmed by $18.78 Million; Biogen Com Stk (BIIB) Holder Sivik Global Healthcare Cut Its Stake by $1.18 Million

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc Com Stk (BIIB) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55M, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $231.42. About 1.25 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Investors Are Losing Patience — Heard on the Street; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 91,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286.03M, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $239.1. About 369,249 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 25/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS VOTE TO REJECT CANADIAN PACIFIC OFFER; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 30/05/2018 – Toronto Sun: BREAKING: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says it has reached a tentative agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY, IBEW REACH TENTATIVE THREE-YEAR PACT; 25/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: Unions Reject Canadian Pacific Railway’s Final Contract Offers; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Continues to Work Closely With TCRC and Made Significant Movement in Bargaining; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON FRIDAY, MAY 18 AT 9 AM EASTERN AND CLOSE FRIDAY, MAY 25 AT NOON EASTERN; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – TENTATIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CP CONDUCTORS, LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS & KVR CONDUCTORS AND LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS, ENDS BOTH STRIKES; 30/05/2018 – CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS – INTERRUPTION OF RAIL SERVICE DUE TO WORK STOPPAGE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAYS COULD MATERIALLY IMPACT FUND’S OPERATING RESULTS; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific: Reached Tentative Four-Year Deal With Conductors, Locomotive Engineers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Int Ltd Ca has invested 0.44% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.16% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Transamerica Financial Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 3 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct reported 1,565 shares. First Republic has 47,487 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Oakworth Capital Incorporated stated it has 1,149 shares. Thomasville Natl Bank reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Jpmorgan Chase owns 1.79 million shares. Fred Alger has 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,021 shares. Sivik Global Healthcare Ltd holds 15,000 shares. Boston Prtn has invested 0.29% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 8.59M shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 35,063 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Limited holds 12,766 shares. The Michigan-based Seizert Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.74% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, BIIB – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biogen (BIIB) Down 0.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Assessing Impact Of Biogen (BIIB) News – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IBB, CELG, GILD, BIIB – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “KOL Very Bearish on Biogen’s (BIIB) Spinraza Outlook – Raymond James – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $7.47 EPS, up 28.79% or $1.67 from last year’s $5.8 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.45B for 7.74 P/E if the $7.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.98 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $47.78 million activity.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $271.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc Com Stk (NYSE:WCG) by 2,500 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $9.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gw Phrma Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $3.07 EPS, up 25.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.45 per share. CP’s profit will be $428.50M for 19.47 P/E if the $3.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.89% EPS growth.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,912 shares to 379,397 shares, valued at $445.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ).

More notable recent Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Turn a $15000 TFSA Into $445000 the Easy Way – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Tale Of Two Cities: Railroads Address Congestion In Chicago, Houston – Benzinga” published on May 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CP to report second-quarter 2019 earnings results on July 16, 2019 – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Will rail freight service benefit from better technology? – Benzinga” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) – Canadian National Lays Out $615 Million Capital Plan For Eastern Provinces – Benzinga” with publication date: April 03, 2019.