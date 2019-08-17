Mawer Investment Management LTD Lowered Waters (WAT) Holding by $4.46 Million; As Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Shares Rose, Holder Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Cut Its Position by $10.76 Million

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 88.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 75,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 10,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 86,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $150.6. About 414,973 shares traded or 1.78% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 17,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 496,713 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.03 million, down from 514,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $205.54. About 614,979 shares traded or 5.07% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 15/03/2018 – Arbor Day Foundation and Publix Collaborating to Protect the Natural Waters of Florida; 12/03/2018 – Dir Glimcher Gifts 725 Of Waters Corp; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Mourns the Passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela; 21/04/2018 – DJ Waters Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAT); 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 01/05/2018 – Waters Corporation Presentation at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Introduces Resolution to Honor Vietnam Veterans & Memorials to their Service; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Forces Regulators to Put Industry Profits over Consumer; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Rev $530.7M; 19/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Scott, Waters, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) by 31,795 shares to 8.60M shares, valued at $236.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 22,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $648.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 10,085 shares to 277,570 shares, valued at $9.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.