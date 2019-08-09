Mawer Investment Management LTD Lowered Stake in Manulife Financial (MFC) by $22.15 Million as Share Price Declined; Psagot Investment House LTD Boosted Its Gilead Sci(Gild (GILD) Stake by $13.95 Million as Share Value Rose

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sci(Gild (GILD) by 109.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 214,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 410,621 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.69 million, up from 196,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Gilead Sci(Gild for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 1.85M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 10/03/2018 – #2 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 1.38 million shares as the company's stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 9.75 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.00 million, down from 11.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Manulife Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $32.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.74. About 665,632 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $14.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 8,300 shares to 288,200 shares, valued at $35.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 26,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 631 shares. Boston has 0.51% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 5.91M shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited invested in 0.36% or 557,347 shares. 3,225 were reported by Coastline Tru Company. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.2% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Pdts Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 360,740 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company reported 0.07% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Main Street Rech Ltd Company holds 6,497 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Tekla Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.62% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Crossvault Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 38,444 shares stake. American National Registered Invest Advisor has invested 0.34% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cleararc accumulated 19,623 shares. Bogle Inv Management LP De reported 194,227 shares. Gulf Interest National Bank (Uk) invested in 306,763 shares or 0.35% of the stock. 25,172 are held by Philadelphia Communications.