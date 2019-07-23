Mawer Investment Management LTD Lowered By $1.92 Million Its Mastercard (MA) Holding; Soroban Capital Partners LP Cut By $245.11 Million Its Sap Se (SAP) Stake

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 1.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 8,180 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 12.97%. The Mawer Investment Management Ltd holds 408,630 shares with $96.21M value, down from 416,810 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $285.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $279.02. About 1.66 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased Sap Se (SAP) stake by 48.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 2.13 million shares as Sap Se (SAP)’s stock rose 19.87%. The Soroban Capital Partners Lp holds 2.25M shares with $259.54M value, down from 4.38 million last quarter. Sap Se now has $150.04B valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $125.74. About 708,014 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 9.53% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 03/05/2018 – HireRight Solution Achieves SAP-Certified Integration with SAP® SuccessFactors® Recruiting Solutions; 03/05/2018 – ACCENTURE TO CO-DEVELOP DIGITAL DEFENSE WITH SAP; 24/04/2018 – SAP 1Q Cloud Rev EUR1.07B; 30/05/2018 – Diamond Sponsor Onapsis to Speak on Multiple Topics at SAPPHIRE NOW® and Showcase Best Practices for Securing SAP S/4HANA and Cloud Projects; 08/03/2018 – SAP FOUND “INDICATIONS OF MISCONDUCT”, BREACHES OF INTERNAL COMPLIANCE IN ITS WORK WITH GUPTA-RELATED FIRMS; 23/04/2018 – SAP Ariba Makes Manufacturing Awesome; 16/04/2018 – Talend Updates Data Fabric to Unlock Analytics Potential of SAP Data; 23/05/2018 – Rimini Street Delivers Premium SAP Support to Solar Frontier; 08/05/2018 – itelligence Receives Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards: SAP Global Platinum Reseller of the Year, SAP SuccessFactors Partner of the Year – Small and Midsize Companies and SAP Partner of the Year – Database and Data Management; 25/04/2018 – SAP-Centric Companies Choose Software-as-a-Service for Enterprise Lease Accounting

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SAP: Not A Speed Bump – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Did Elliott Management And The Oracle-Microsoft Deal Impact SAP’s Q2 Results? – Forbes” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trade war sinks SAP’s Q2; shares -6% – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SAP SE (SAP) Q2 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “As Predicted, JetBlue Beats On Earnings And Revenue; Chart Says Wait – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering SAP (NYSE:SAP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. SAP had 8 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 29 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Monday, February 4, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. JMP Securities maintained it with “Market Outperform” rating and $15000 target in Thursday, April 25 report.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased Qorvo Inc stake by 147,493 shares to 2.95 million valued at $211.79M in 2019Q1. It also upped United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 2.14M shares and now owns 5.88M shares. Linde Plc was raised too.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Mastercard Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard Is Ready To Capitalize On Cashless Trend – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Mastercard and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Visa Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Bancorp Na invested in 0.18% or 10,639 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company accumulated 470 shares. Old Natl Bank In owns 3,249 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Uss Invest Mgmt Limited has 1.63 million shares for 4.31% of their portfolio. Trust Inv Advsrs holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,545 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation accumulated 1.11% or 735,878 shares. 12.69 million were reported by Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Sandy Spring Bankshares reported 49,058 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il accumulated 1.29% or 154,442 shares. New York-based Steadfast Cap Mngmt LP has invested 1.42% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.36% or 694,854 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsrs Inc reported 0.22% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Highlander Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 300 shares stake. 1,111 were accumulated by Plancorp Lc.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 38.33 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) stake by 242,272 shares to 9.17M valued at $339.51 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 37,568 shares and now owns 2.75M shares. Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) was raised too.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.62 million activity. Mastercard Foundation sold 23,850 shares worth $6.62M.

Among 16 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 22 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $28500 target in Monday, May 6 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MA in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $250 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. Citigroup maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $28800 target. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. Oppenheimer maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $235 target in Thursday, March 14 report. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MA in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Overweight” rating.