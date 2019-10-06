Mawer Investment Management LTD Lifted Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Position; Fred Alger Management Lowered Incyte (INCY) Position By $988,092

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) stake by 4.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mawer Investment Management Ltd acquired 83,851 shares as Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)’s stock rose 8.46%. The Mawer Investment Management Ltd holds 1.98M shares with $289.21 million value, up from 1.89M last quarter. Verisk Analytics Inc now has $25.60B valuation. The stock increased 2.10% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $157.54. About 548,314 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased Incyte Corporation (INCY) stake by 2.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 11,763 shares as Incyte Corporation (INCY)’s stock rose 7.62%. The Fred Alger Management Inc holds 380,999 shares with $32.37M value, down from 392,762 last quarter. Incyte Corporation now has $15.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $74.87. About 650,355 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 06/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Should Bristol-Myers panic over Incyte’s skin cancer failure?; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 10-Yes 5-No on whether the benefit-risk profile adequate to support approval of baricitinib 2 mg; 24/04/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE – PHASE 2 ARM OF STUDY TO BE CONDUCTED UNDER AMENDMENT TO EXISTING COLLABORATION, IN WHICH IMMUNOVACCINE & INCYTE ARE CO-FUNDING TRIAL; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 06/04/2018 – The fallout over $INCY setback continues at $BMY and $NLNK, adding a note about NewLink program review in light of PhIII failure; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 23/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Committee Recommends the Approval of Baricitinib 2mg, but not 4mg, for the Treatment of Moderately-to-Severely Act

Analysts await Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 170.00% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.2 per share. INCY’s profit will be $113.28M for 34.66 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Incyte Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Incyte has $11100 highest and $7500 lowest target. $91.89’s average target is 22.73% above currents $74.87 stock price. Incyte had 16 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. JMP Securities reinitiated the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Thursday, September 5 report. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Friday, May 3. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, September 5 by Oppenheimer. Morgan Stanley reinitiated Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) on Thursday, September 5 with “Equal-Weight” rating. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Monday, September 30 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley.

Fred Alger Management Inc increased Wayfair Inc Cl A (NYSE:W) stake by 206,216 shares to 360,481 valued at $52.63M in 2019Q2. It also upped Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) stake by 15,577 shares and now owns 15,818 shares. Waste Connections Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold INCY shares while 128 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 188.94 million shares or 0.12% more from 188.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 39,593 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) or 24,026 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 0.03% or 83,005 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd owns 4,385 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 136,092 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability has invested 0.21% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & stated it has 0.7% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Legal And General Gru Inc Public Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). 2,884 are held by First Allied Advisory Services. Qci Asset Incorporated Ny owns 225,921 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.06% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Van Eck Associate holds 208,455 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 45,733 shares.

More notable recent Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There An Opportunity With Incyte Corporation’s (NASDAQ:INCY) 29% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Incyte Corp.: Maybe The Next Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Could Be a Big Year for Incyte – Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: BMO Capital Starts Incyte (INCY) at Market Perform – StreetInsider.com” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Ends Flat; S&P Sees Resistance at 3,000 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold VRSK shares while 180 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 144.73 million shares or 2.43% less from 148.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Architects holds 15 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset Management owns 11,183 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id reported 222,555 shares or 2.94% of all its holdings. Barclays Plc invested in 0.02% or 246,714 shares. Blackrock has 11.90 million shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl owns 47,102 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Harding Loevner Lp holds 3.17M shares or 2.13% of its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Ltd Com reported 186,902 shares. Bristol John W & New York invested in 417,481 shares. Paloma Ptnrs accumulated 5,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 268,888 are owned by Personal Advsr. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Moreover, Amalgamated Fincl Bank has 0.07% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Allstate Corp has 28,124 shares. Fundsmith Llp has invested 0.4% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Among 2 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verisk Analytics has $15500 highest and $111 lowest target. $128.33’s average target is -18.54% below currents $157.54 stock price. Verisk Analytics had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 9 with “Sell”. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”.