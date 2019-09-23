Mawer Investment Management LTD Lifted Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Holding By $3.53 Million; Boise Cascade Co (BCC) Has 0.84 Sentiment

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) stake by 9.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mawer Investment Management Ltd acquired 90,510 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Mawer Investment Management Ltd holds 1.02M shares with $39.95M value, up from 929,400 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor now has $217.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.04. About 2.20 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B

Boise Cascade Co (BCC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.49, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 68 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 81 sold and reduced equity positions in Boise Cascade Co. The investment managers in our database now possess: 33.23 million shares, down from 33.64 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Boise Cascade Co in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 28 Reduced: 53 Increased: 49 New Position: 19.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 2,110 shares to 406,520 valued at $107.54 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Allergan Plc stake by 37,945 shares and now owns 127,759 shares. Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) was reduced too.

Analysts await Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 6.58% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BCC’s profit will be $27.67M for 11.27 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Boise Cascade Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. The Company’s Wood Products segment makes laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards. It currently has negative earnings. This segmentÂ’s products are used primarily in new residential construction, residential repair-and-remodeling markets, and light commercial construction.

Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Boise Cascade Company for 306,648 shares. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc owns 467,890 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bogle Investment Management L P De has 0.24% invested in the company for 108,589 shares. The California-based Globeflex Capital L P has invested 0.19% in the stock. Spark Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 100,100 shares.