Mawer Investment Management LTD Lifted Stake in Ecolab (ECL) by $4.25 Million as Share Price Rose; Wilsey Asset Management Has Upped Its Nucor (NUE) Holding

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 24,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 207,815 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.69 million, up from 183,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $206.05. About 121,428 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 7,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 208,301 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22M, up from 200,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $50.29. About 271,618 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – Nucor Benefits from Steel Tariffs, Price Increases; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: TARIFF EXEMPTION EXTENSION EXTENDS CLIENT UNCERTAINTY; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build New Florida Steel Mill as Domestic Producers Study Tariff Impact; 15/03/2018 – NUCOR SEES 1Q EPS $1.00-$1.05 WITH 7C EXPENSE, EST. $1.01; 11/05/2018 – Nucor Announces Plans to Build Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q EPS $1.00-EPS $1.05; 18/04/2018 – Nucor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel ‘stolen by illegally traded imports,’ but tariffs should reverse this: Nucor CEO; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Total Tons Shipped to Outside Customers Up 6%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold And stated it has 8,726 shares. James Inv Rech invested in 105,602 shares or 0.4% of the stock. 12,500 were reported by U S Glob Invsts. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 290,329 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Lc accumulated 8,130 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Arrow Financial invested in 0% or 35 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.07% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). 4,782 are held by Ledyard Savings Bank. Quantbot LP accumulated 90,059 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Com accumulated 1,715 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott has 154,109 shares. First Citizens State Bank holds 0.17% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) or 25,708 shares. Federated Pa holds 0.02% or 138,284 shares. 90 are held by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Com. Meiji Yasuda Life accumulated 21,338 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Mobile Ltd (NYSE:CHL) by 11,041 shares to 31,127 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 17,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,713 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

