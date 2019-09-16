Mawer Investment Management LTD Lifted Shaw Communications In (SJR) Stake by $730,240; Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Shareholder Eidelman Virant Capital Raised Holding

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 91.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 96,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 201,850 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14M, up from 105,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $26.86. About 695,567 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 25/04/2018 – ComScore: Paramount Pictures Subscribes to TDS Distribution Software; 24/05/2018 – TDS announces second quarter 2018 dividend; 28/03/2018 U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q OPER REV. $1.23B, EST. $1.25B (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – TDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Net $39M; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Sets 2018 Officer Bonus Program; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems to Use Credit Facility for General Corporate Purposes

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Shaw Communications In (SJR) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 36,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8.69 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $177.70M, up from 8.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Shaw Communications In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 289,009 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – ANTICIPATED ANNUALIZED SAVINGS RELATED TO VDP, EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $215 MLN AND WILL BE FULLY REALIZED IN FISCAL 2020; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Shaw Communications posts loss on restructuring charges; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.33; 11/04/2018 – COLORADO RESOURCES – 2 OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES, CECIL BOND AND ROBERT SHAW, PRESIDENT & CEO, WILL BE INCLUDED ON SLATE OF FIVE DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 12/04/2018 – SHAW REPORTS 2Q RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF $417M; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – IN SELECT FUNCTIONS, DETERMINED THAT SOME EMPLOYEES THAT ACCEPTED VDP PACKAGE WILL TRANSITION OVER A 24-MONTH PERIOD; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss/Shr C$0.33; 12/04/2018 – CROWD MOBILE LTD CM8.AX – CHRISTIAN SHAW WILL CEASE EMPLOYMENT WITH CO AS CFO; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw & Company LP Exits Position in Electro Scientific

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $15.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 133,100 shares to 434,331 shares, valued at $17.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 219,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,400 activity.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $189.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noodles & Company Class A (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 88,992 shares to 937,299 shares, valued at $7.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Purecycle Corp (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 31,438 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,111 shares, and cut its stake in Scotts Miracle Group.