Mawer Investment Management LTD Lifted Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Holding By $1.98 Million; United Community Financial Has 1.3 Sentiment

United Community Financial Corp (UCFC) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.32, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 52 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 40 sold and decreased their positions in United Community Financial Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 30.62 million shares, up from 30.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding United Community Financial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 35 Increased: 31 New Position: 21.

The stock increased 1.59% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 44,711 shares traded. United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) has declined 10.26% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UCFC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ United Community Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCFC); 17/04/2018 United Community Fincl 1Q EPS 17c

Analysts await United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.19 per share. UCFC’s profit will be $9.76 million for 11.99 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by United Community Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Clover Partners L.P. holds 4.03% of its portfolio in United Community Financial Corp. for 243,148 shares. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owns 707,319 shares or 2.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fj Capital Management Llc has 2.32% invested in the company for 2.40 million shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.86% in the stock. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv, a Georgia-based fund reported 108,274 shares.

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding firm for The Home Savings and Loan Company of Youngstown that provides consumer and business banking services. The company has market cap of $467.94 million. The firm offers various deposit instruments, including regular savings accounts, demand deposits, individual retirement accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 12.79 P/E ratio. It provides commercial loans, such as multifamily loans; nonresidential real estate loans comprising retail centers, office buildings, and industrial buildings; land loans; loans for the construction of multifamily properties, nonresidential real estate projects, and to builders; and secured and unsecured loans, including traditional lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans.

