Mawer Investment Management LTD Lifted Its Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Position by $18.63 Million as Shares Rose; Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Raised Its Holding in General Mls (GIS) by $351,900

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 111.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 6,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 13,062 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676,000, up from 6,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.34. About 2.03M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 48.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 245,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 749,961 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.10M, up from 504,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $92.51. About 911,160 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 06/03/2018 ICE: FCA offers investors olive branch over $1trn Saudi Aramco float; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SAYS JURY STILL OUT ON SWITCH OF LEGACY CONTRACTS BASED ON LIBOR TO SONIA; 03/05/2018 – Exchange operator ICE’s profit falls 7.8 pct; 06/03/2018 – CBOE Rules: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (Order Under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, Granting a Waiver from Being a; 12/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Energy Futures ADV Rose 3%; 21/05/2018 – NYSE appoints Stacey Cunningham as first female president; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports April Statistics; 30/04/2018 – ICE BENCHMARK NOW EU AUTHORISED BENCHMARK ADMINISTRATOR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 63,513 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn reported 2.08% stake. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corp owns 95,299 shares. 231,145 are held by Stevens Cap L P. Stratos Wealth Limited accumulated 25,126 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Murphy Cap Mgmt Inc has 22,425 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.07% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Greatmark Inv Partners Inc holds 37,488 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. 118,445 were reported by Scotia. Guardian Investment Mngmt has invested 0.56% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Boston Research & Mgmt has 89,160 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 1.84M shares or 0.06% of the stock. First Manhattan Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 92,157 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability reported 43,053 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Fcg Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% or 4,260 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Mills CFO to retire – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Cold Breakfast Wars Are Heating Up – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Mills: No Fundamental Rebound Anytime Soon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 4,781 shares to 30,159 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 148,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 28,330 shares to 356,800 shares, valued at $26.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 26,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,751 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 582,296 are held by Utd Automobile Association. Groesbeck Invest Corp Nj invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Diversified Tru owns 30,225 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.07% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 2.68M shares. North Star Invest Mngmt stated it has 1,625 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset has 499,362 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.05% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 57,225 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.93% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Bancshares Of The West reported 0.1% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.67% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 224,211 shares. Gulf Intl Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 0.18% or 133,578 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs holds 235 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 6 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 122,404 shares stake.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Bloomberg.com which released: “NYSE Owner to Offer Futures Paying Out in Bitcoin Next Month – Bloomberg” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IntercontinentalExchange declares $0.275 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Reuters.com published: “NYSE-owner ICE cool with crypto ‘winter’ as profits climb – Reuters” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE-owner ICE reports 4.3 pct rise in profit – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.