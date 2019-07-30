Mawer Investment Management LTD Lifted Ecolab (ECL) Stake By $4.25 Million; Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Sentiment Is 1.02

Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 59 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 58 sold and trimmed holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 50.98 million shares, up from 50.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Hilltop Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 43 Increased: 40 New Position: 19.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 13.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mawer Investment Management Ltd acquired 24,150 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.58%. The Mawer Investment Management Ltd holds 207,815 shares with $36.69 million value, up from 183,665 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $59.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.08% or $6.17 during the last trading session, reaching $206.79. About 521,637 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Inc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt holds 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 1,854 shares. Leavell Invest reported 9,366 shares stake. Amp Investors has 0.19% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 188,472 shares. Renaissance Investment Gp Ltd Com accumulated 2,670 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank reported 135 shares. Stone Run Cap Ltd Liability holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 21,975 shares. Smithbridge Asset Management De invested in 2.37% or 22,356 shares. Spf Beheer Bv reported 3.36% stake. 238,013 are held by S&Co. Patten Patten Tn holds 0.37% or 18,906 shares in its portfolio. Cumberland owns 0.32% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 17,790 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 1 shares. Ledyard Fincl Bank holds 0.21% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 8,925 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 654,394 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Among 12 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ecolab Inc had 19 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Argus Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold”. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, February 20 to “Hold”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, April 18.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) stake by 154,266 shares to 676,200 valued at $19.19M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 10,204 shares and now owns 400,524 shares. Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) was reduced too.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $171,050 was bought by MacLennan David.

The stock increased 0.73% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $22.69. About 236,568 shares traded. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) has declined 9.68% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Hilltop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTH); 20/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Appoints Award-winning Fund Manager and Cybersecurity Pioneer as Advisor; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces the Creation of a Cyber Marketplace; 04/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Ranks No. 25 on Forbes List for 100 Best Banks; 07/05/2018 – Texas Council on Economic Education Hosts Annual Awards Ceremonies; 26/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings 1Q EPS 25c; 01/05/2018 – HilltopSecurities Appoints New Chief Information Officer; 06/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Executives Recognized Among Top Business Leaders in North Texas; 30/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Developing Blockchain-based Portfolio Management Product; Hires Product Expert; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: New Business Focuses on Non-Control Investments

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides business and consumer banking services in Texas, California, Florida, Ohio, Washington, Arizona, Maryland, North Carolina, and other states. The company has market cap of $2.11 billion. The Company’s Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, and loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans. It has a 13.28 P/E ratio. This segment also provides term finance on commercial real estate properties; construction finance; treasury management; and check cards, safe deposit boxes, Internet banking, bill pay, overdraft, and automated teller machine services.

Analysts await Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 28.95% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.38 per share. HTH’s profit will be $45.48M for 11.58 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Hilltop Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.97% negative EPS growth.