Mawer Investment Management LTD Lifted By $116.94 Million Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Berkshire Partners Raised Its Transdigm Group (TDG) Holding

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 111.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mawer Investment Management Ltd acquired 999,467 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Mawer Investment Management Ltd holds 1.90M shares with $223.90 million value, up from 898,953 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 3.43% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.21. About 36.49 million shares traded or 50.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender

Berkshire Partners Llc increased Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) stake by 12.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Berkshire Partners Llc acquired 229,940 shares as Transdigm Group Inc (TDG)’s stock rose 1.64%. The Berkshire Partners Llc holds 2.04M shares with $926.52M value, up from 1.81 million last quarter. Transdigm Group Inc now has $24.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.07% or $9.74 during the last trading session, reaching $461.21. About 435,550 shares traded or 49.69% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 02/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500M OF SR SUB NOTES; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Transdigm’s Senior Secured Term Loan E And B3 Rating To Senior Subordinated Notes; B1 Cfr Unchanged; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Widens 63 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 15/03/2018 – Esterline Completes Sale of Kirkhill Elastomer Business; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $525 MLN; 17/03/2018 – M2 EquityBites: TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill Aerospace Elastomers Business from Esterline Technologies; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE; 19/03/2018 – Warburg Pincus Announces Sale of Extant Aerospace to TransDigm; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates TransDigm’s Prpsd Trm Lns ‘B+’, Sr Nts ‘B-‘; 08/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) stake by 26,446 shares to 26,751 valued at $495,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) stake by 13,930 shares and now owns 35,362 shares. Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) was reduced too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 12 report. Jefferies maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Underperform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15500 target in Friday, July 19 report. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kingfisher Limited Liability Co invested 1.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Central Commercial Bank & reported 0.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,673 shares. First Citizens National Bank And Trust Communications invested 1.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 120.32 million are held by Acr Alpine Cap Research Ltd Liability Co. 583 were reported by Contravisory Mngmt Inc. Cahill Finance Advsrs stated it has 0.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hillsdale Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 132,704 are owned by Professional Advisory Services. New York-based Lipe And Dalton has invested 0.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Commonwealth Fincl Corp Pa reported 1.6% stake. Hm Cap Mngmt Llc has 19,578 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Loudon Mngmt Llc, New Hampshire-based fund reported 22,839 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. TransDigm Gr had 11 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 6 with “Outperform”. The stock of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, May 14. The stock of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 6 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Barclays Capital. The rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 4. UBS maintained the shares of TDG in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Vertical Research with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 insider sales for $10.97 million activity. 3,000 shares valued at $1.26 million were sold by Wynne Sarah on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $8.55 million was made by Henderson Robert S on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 2,564 shares valued at $1.09M was made by Graff Michael on Friday, February 8.