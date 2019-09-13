Mawer Investment Management LTD Increases Stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC); As Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Price Declined, Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Upped Holding

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 214,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 3.33M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $332.53 million, up from 3.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $99.71. About 404,382 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 13/04/2018 – MOVES- Cushman & Wakefield, Marsh, Macquarie Capital; 03/05/2018 – Howard Marsh Metropark, Designed by SmithGroupJJR, Opens in Toledo Area; 14/05/2018 – Mercer and Marsh Los Angeles Office Moves to US Bank Tower; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 30/04/2018 – Feinstein Institute hosts Marc Feldmann for Marsh Lecture; 06/04/2018 – SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BHD – CONFIRMS THAT SURIA IS NO LONGER PURSUING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SABAH PORTS SDN BY MMC PORTS HOLDING; 07/05/2018 – WisPolitics.com: Dept. of Natural Resources: The ultimate birder adventure – Horicon Marsh 21st Annual Bird Festival will be; 14/03/2018 – Marsh Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 17/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Basildon ex-boxing champ Terry Marsh files appeal papers over conviction for assaulting election; 16/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 12,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 102,400 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.49 million, up from 90,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $45.28. About 6.19M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 16/03/2018 – Greene King Raised to Overweight From Equalweight by Morgan Stanley; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 07/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Hires Weinstein to Oversee $73 Billion Debt Unit; 17/04/2018 – Morgan Sindall Agrees Joint Venture for Hertfordshire Housing; 11/05/2018 – GITANJALI GEMS LTD GTGM.NS SAYS MORGAN STANLEY MAURITIUS CO, MORGAN STANLEY (FRANCE) S.A. CUT STAKE IN CO BY 3.1925 PCT TO 2.0651 PCT; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – MORGAN STANLEY & CO. LLC IS ACTING AS SOLE FINANCIAL ADVISOR & “PROVIDED A FAIRNESS OPINION” TO CIGNA BOARD; 28/04/2018 – USGS: M ? – 14km N of Morgan Hill, CA; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 13/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS 5.0 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PENN VIRGINIA CORP AS OF APRIL 4 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability invested 0.36% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Bp Pcl holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 55,000 shares. Tdam Usa Inc owns 13,668 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Greenleaf Trust, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,909 shares. Corporation stated it has 540 shares. Comerica Bancshares owns 0.1% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 125,881 shares. Logan Inc reported 37,232 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 868 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ckw Fin Group accumulated 1,900 shares. California-based Whittier has invested 0.04% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Td Asset Mngmt holds 1.23 million shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.04% or 68,739 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 128,946 shares. Lifeplan Fincl reported 14 shares. Scotia Capital Inc has 36,454 shares.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $15.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,110 shares to 406,520 shares, valued at $107.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 133,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 434,331 shares, and cut its stake in Descartes Systems Grp/The (NASDAQ:DSGX).

