Mawer Investment Management LTD Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE); As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Holder Paragon Capital Management Lowered by $402,458 Its Holding

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 144,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 893,986 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.83M, up from 749,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $93.26. About 690,799 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 18/04/2018 – ICE EXCHANGE ICE.N SAYS WILL LAUNCH THREE-MONTH FUTURES CONTRACT BASED ON BANK OF ENGLAND’S “SONIA” RATE ON JUNE 1; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685M Cash; 05/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT OF DEAL WILL NOT BE MATERIAL TO ICE OR IMPACT CAPITAL RETURN PLANS; 19/03/2018 – ICE REPORTS TRANSITION OF CREDIT DEFAULT SWAP OPEN INTEREST; 26/04/2018 – ICE Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche; 03/04/2018 – NYSE, Spotify’s market debut, and the Swiss miss; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 18/04/2018 – ICE exchange to launch three-month Sonia futures contract in June; 12/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 3,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 108,225 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.50 million, down from 111,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $140.97. About 13.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 36,823 are held by Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus. Asset Management Inc reported 0.09% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Stephens Ar reported 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.1% or 131,674 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 77,618 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 310,444 shares. First Personal Financial Serv owns 11,403 shares. Arrowstreet LP holds 303,826 shares. Indiana Tru Mgmt Co invested in 3,600 shares. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 75,435 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership has 21,174 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Kelly Lawrence W Associates Ca stated it has 3.46% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Eagle Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.31% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Moreover, Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 24,096 shares.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $15.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 219,672 shares to 3.92M shares, valued at $210.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 46,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34M shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo has 1.79% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 544,017 shares. 299,616 were reported by Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation. Allen Investment Management Limited Liability Co owns 1.38 million shares. Peddock Capital Advsrs Ltd Co owns 10,710 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Riverpark Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 182,964 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 78,436 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 939,878 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 2.8% or 4.23M shares. Edgestream Partners Limited Partnership holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 12,064 shares. Joho Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 16.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Us Bankshares De reported 6.29 million shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa, a France-based fund reported 2.39 million shares. Kornitzer Management Inc Ks invested 2.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Maine-based Spinnaker has invested 1.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blue Edge Limited Liability Corp accumulated 20,027 shares.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $222.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 11,638 shares to 118,803 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.